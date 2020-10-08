The No. 11 seeded Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team went down fighting Thursday losing to No. 14 seeded Albert Lea in the first round of the consolation bracket of the Section 1AA tournament at Le Center.
“Extremely proud of my girls tonight,” TCU/Cleveland coach Phil Murry said. “They battled down to the very end. We had a chance down 3-2 with two matches in the 3rd set. Ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
The Titans won a pair of doubles’ matches. Emma Traener-MacKenzie Holmbo won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Allie Schlet-Savannah Squires won in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at No. 3 doubles.
“No. 2 doubles continued their strong play of late and No. 3 doubles really battled back after a slow start,” Murry said.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda went the distance before falling in a three-hour match 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(3).
It was the first win of the season for Albert Lea (1-11).
TCU/Cleveland finishes the season with a 3-9 overall record. The Titans placed sixth in the Minnesota River Conference at 2-4.
Albert Lea 5 Tri City United 2
Singles
1. Allli Dulitz, AL, def. Josie Plut 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
2. Shelby Hanson, AL, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-2, 6-1
3. Dominica Eckstrom, AL, def. Morgan Mueller 7-6(3), 6-3
4. Alyssa Jensen, AL, def. Sami Tiede 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
1. Hannah Conn-Steph Vogt, AL, def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(3)
2. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo, TCU, def, Bree Weilage-Marissa Hanson 6-4, 6-3
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Hannah Willner-Rachel Dopplehammer 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3)