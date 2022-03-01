After being named the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AAA basketball tournament, the St. Peter girls basketball team earned the right to host the Worthington Trojans in the section quarterfinals. It would prove to be a game of runs all night but when the season was on the line, it was Worthington who put together the a 14-0 run to take enough of a lead to stave off the Saints, earning the 63-58 win and bringing an end to the Saint's season.
"We had aspirations of winning a few in the playoffs but we just didn't have it tonight," said Saints head coach Bob Southworth, "Credit to Worthington, they worked hard and played aggressive all night."
In the early going, the Trojans were able to take advantage of their size and build an early 11-6 lead and whenever they needed a basket, they were able to go back to that well, pounding the St. Peter defense inside. The Saints counter came from the three-point line as Annika Southworth and Rhyan Holmgren both drained a pair of threes along with a right corner three from Abby Maloney that cut the Worthington lead to 19-20.
The Trojans once again went on a run to take a 30-24 lead but Holmgren found a rhythm with a layup followed by a steal and another layup and then a pull up jump shot just on the line with seconds left in the half to tie the game 32-32 at the break.
Josie Wiebusch had an awesome stretch to start the second half when she blocked a shot and then made a jumper before drawing a charge on the following Worthington possession. The Trojans once again responded with a 7-2 run propped up by back-to-back turnovers from the Saints.
"After we tied things going into the half, they made a run and just made more plays down the stretch," noted Southworth.
St. Peter got back into the game when they began to successfully deploy a series of traps that pushed Worthington to the perimeter. This allowed the Saints to force key turnovers and after a free throw from Annika Southworth, they took a 45-42 lead midway through the second half.
"We started to trap them more, in the first half we were just letting their posts score too easily and in the second half that got better," said coach Southworth. "We had a bit of fight in us and made it harder for them to score."
Despite the improved defense, buckets simply dried up for St. Peter as good looks that had been falling were no longer finding the bottom of the basket, allowing the Trojans to go on a back-breaking 12-0 run. The Saints battled until the final whistle, but Worthington made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the comeback.
Holmgren led the way on the scoreboard for St. Peter with 29 points while Southworth added 13 points.
The loss brings the Saints season to a close as the team posted an impressive 22-6 record with a lot of great moments throughout the year. From game-winning shots in games like the one made by Annika Southworth in New Ulm, to nights where the offense was firing on all cylinders, there were no shortage of memories made by the team.
"We had a good year with ups and downs like any year with good leadership and comradery as they pulled for each other all year," said Southworth. "It was a good group to be around and we had good senior leadership, whether they were on the floor or on the bench. We will miss this group."