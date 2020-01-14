St. Peter girls basketball team had a hard time breaking through Hutchinson full-court pressure defense, and the Tigers topped the host Saints 54-42 on Tuesday.
"We didn't handle their pressure well tonight," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "We didn't attack that pressure. They ran a run-and-jump defense where they would just send two girls at the ball and rotate it really well. Offensively we didn't rotate well enough to get the ball up the floor. We left our ball handler stranded too often. That was kind of the turning point in the game."
St. Peter forward Sarah Conlon led the Saints with 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Eighth-grade guard Maddie Kamm followed with a career-high eight points, including 2 of 3 on 3-point shots.
St. Peter guard Josie Wiebusch handed off a team-high three assists.
St. Peter forward Morgan Kelly, who scored scored four points, grabbed six rebounds, dished off two assists and blocked one shot, fouled out with 11:33 remaining.
"Morgan got two early fouls and that changed the way she played," Southworth said. "She likes to play aggressive on defense. She couldn't do that after she got in foul trouble in the second half."
The Saints, who came in averaging 54 points, also didn't shoot well. Although taking nine more shots than the Tigers (50-41), St. Peter made only 30 percent, while Hutchinson hit 46 percent from the field.
The teams are both in Section 2AAA, so they could meet again.
"If we handle the pressure, I think it would be a close game," Southworth said.
Hutchinson (10-3) is ranked No. 4 in the section, while St. Peter (10-4) is No. 5.
St. Peter hosts New Ulm (4-7) in a rematch at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Saints beat the Eagles 82-63 in their first meeting.
Hutchinson 26 28 — 54
St. Peter 16 26 — 42
St. Peter 42 (Sarah Conlon 12, Maddie Kamm 8, Rhyan Holmgren 5, Morgan Kelly 4, Josie Wiebusch 3, Abby Maloney 2, Abby Haggenmiller 2, Emma Jones 2, Lilly Rufin 2)
Rebounds 33 (Conlon 9, Kelly 6, Holmgren 4, Maloney 3, Ruffin 3, Jones 2, Wiebusch 1, Kamm 1, unassigned team 4)
Assists 11 (Wiebusch 3, Amelia Carlson 2, Jones 2, Kelly 2, Conlon 1, Holmgren 1)
Steals 10 (Conlon 4, Jones 2, Carlson 1, Haggenmiller 1, Kamm 1, Wiebusch 1)
Blocks 2 (Kelly 1, Ruffin 1)
FG 15-50 (30%)
3FG 5-17 (29%, Kamm 2-3, Wiebusch 1-2, Holmgren 1-3, Conlon 1-6)
FT 7-10 (70%)