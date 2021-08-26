The Le Sueur-Henderson gymnasium was filled with the roars of raucous fans after every point, as the Giants volleyball team hosted the St. Peter Saints to open the 2021 season. It was the Saints that jumped out to the early advantage, though, eventually taking the match 3-0 in straight sets.
"It was so nice to have fans back in the gym again," said LS-H head coach Stacey Feser. "We were telling the girls, 'You need to be loud when you are talking to each other out there to be heard over the crowd.'"
St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson added, "It was exciting. The girls have been in a situation where we haven't had fans in attendance, and we have a big senior class, so there was a lot of enthusiasm with this match tonight."
The first set saw the Saints jump out to a big lead early with an aggressive attack.
"We started out a little slow, although we did play better down the stretch," said Feser. "They came out strong and swinging right away, and we weren't ready for that in the beginning."
The Saints would go on to take the first set 25-9.
The second set proved to be a lot more competitive, as the Giants started to put together some good offensive runs of their own.
"We were being aggressive, hitting the ball hard and finding the weak spots," said Feser of her team. "We just need to do that more consistently."
Ultimately, St. Peter did pull away, though, taking the set 25-16.
The third set would prove to be the most competitive of the night, as the teams traded 4-0 runs to open things up, before the Giants pulled ahead, taking a 14-11 lead, and causing the Saints to use a timeout.
Out of the timeout, St. Peter seemed to be re-energized, and led by all-around player Grace Remmert, the Saints reeled off a 7-0 run.
"Grace Remmert plays all the way around for us," said Hanson. "As a leader and a captain, she did a lot to put us in a position to be successful."
With St. Peter leading the third set 22-16, outside hitter Kylee Horner took a perfect set and absolutely crushed a spike into the LS-H defense for a point, garnering quite the reaction from the fans in attendance.
"She puts a lot into the game and she is working on her overall skills," said Hanson of Horner. "She's got a hard hit, that's for sure."
The next point saw both teams trade multiple attempts before the Giants ended the long volley with a crushing spike from Alexis Terwedo.
In the end, however, St. Peter was able to hold off LS-H, and a game-ending spike from Horner sealed the 25-19 set win and the 3-0 match win for the Saints.
For St. Peter, Horner finished the match with a team-leading seven kills, with Remmert and Lilly Ruffin each adding five kills of their own.
Remmert led the way for the Saints with 15 digs, while Kenna Van Zee recorded nine digs of her own to go along with 11 service points. Remmert also led the team in assists with six, while MacKenzie Pettis added five.
Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball will return to the court Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a home match against Holy Family Catholic. The contest scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.
As for St. Peter, they return to action Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Big South Conference Showcase in St. James, against against Redwood Valley with start time scheduled for 4:00 p.m.