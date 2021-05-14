The Holy Family Catholic Fire turned out the lights on the St. Peter Saints 9-2 in the first night baseball game of the year Thursday at Veterans Field.
The Fire jumped to a 2-0 lead after two innings without getting a hit. Holy Family scored one run in the first inning on a hit by pitch, a walk, a sacrifice fly that moved a runner to third, and a force out at second. The Fire scored one run in the second on a walk, error, walk and a force out at second.
The Saints cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the third. Center fielder Theo Giedd led off with an infield hit, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored when shortstop Jake Rimstad reached on a two-base error.
Holy Family upped its lead to 5-1 with three runs in the fifth on three hits, a walk and an error.
St. Peter answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-2. Rimstad hit a check-swing single to center. Left fielder Ashton Volk forced out Rimstad at second, pitcher Jake Moelter reached on a two-base error to deep left that glanced off the leftfielder's glove and scored Volk.
The Fire finished off the scoring with four runs in the seventh on four hits and two walks.
Holy Family out hit St. Peter 8-6.
Giedd led the Saints in hitting, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Four others had a hit each. Catcher Josh Robb went 1-for-3 with a walk. Rimstad batted 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a run. Moelter went 1-for-4. Third baseman Shea Hildebrandt finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
Moelter started at pitcher for St. Peter. He went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on no hits, four walks and one hit by pitch.
David Willett pitched the next 2⅓ innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Rimstad threw the next 1⅔ innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk, with one strikeout.
Bennett Olson pitched the last two innings for St. Peter. He allowed four runs on four hits, four walks while striking out out one.
Holy Family improved to 10-5, while St. Peter dropped to 6-9.