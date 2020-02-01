The Southwest Christian/Richfield Stars boys hockey team jumped to a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota River Bulldogs, and it held up to end in a 5-1 victory on Friday at Chaska Community Center.
A new opponent for the Bulldogs, the Stars (10-8-2) took a 1-0 lead after one period and increased it to 3-0 in the second period.
The Bulldogs (11-10) cut it to 3-1 on a goal by Brady Sowder, assisted by Shawn Lehtinen and Reece Narum at 11:39 of the second period.
With the Bulldogs pulling their goalie for a sixth attacker, the Stars scored two empty-netters at 15:31 and 16:12 of the third period to finish off the scoring 5-1.
The Stars out shot the Bullldogs 42-21. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe made 37 saves, while Stars netminder Isaac Hagen had 20 stops.
The Bulldogs host Marshall (15-7, 11-2) in a rematch at 3 p.m. Saturday at Le Sueur Community Center and host Waseca (13-5, 7-4) in another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
The Bulldogs lost to Marshall 3-2 on Jan. 4 and beat Waseca 4-3 on Jan. 9.