The Gustavus women’s basketball team Saturday got back to its winning ways, defeating St. Catherine 65-55. The Gusties improve to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the MIAC, while the Wildcats drop to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Leading 13-11 midway through the first quarter, the Gusties went on an 8-2 run over the next four minutes for a 21-13 lead early in the second. The Gusties gained their largest lead of the half at 27-17 on a jumper by Syd Hauger (So., Springfield), but the Wildcats closed out the second quarter with a 12-5 run, cutting the deficit to 32-29 at halftime.
St. Kate’s started the third quarter strong, jumping ahead 38-34 in the first three minutes, but the Gusties answered with 15 unanswered points, highlighted by a pair of three from Hauger. The Gusties took a 52-41 advantage into the fourth quarter where they didn’t allow the home team to come within seven points.
The Gusties shot 46.9 percent from the floor and went 7-for-16 from three-point range. The Gusties controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Wildcats 34-15, while scoring 15 second chance points.
Emma Kniefel (So., Medford) and Hauger led the team with 11 points apiece. Kniefel shot 5-for-9 and Hauger shot 3-for-5 with a pair of three-pointers and four steals. Rachel Kawiecki (Fy., Richfield) added seven points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Gustavus next hosts UW-Stout at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its final game of the calendar year.