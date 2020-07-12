The final nine holes of the Club Championship Sunday at Shoreland Country Club turned into a four-way battle.
After 36 holes, Carter Doose of St. Peter, Tim Fischer of St. Peter, Nick Dreckman of Mankato and Kendall Nicolai of St. Peter were tied for first at even-par 138.
Doose ended up winning his first championship by shooting 1-under 69-69-38—171 in a field of 75 golfers, including 21 in the championship flight.
Fischer, champion in 2015, finished second at 72-66-35—173. Dreckson placed third at 65-73-36—174, and Nicolai took fourth at 71-67-40—178.
Coming into the club championship,Doose said he was feeling really good because he was playing and shooting the scores he wanted at Shoreland. "I had a few rounds shooting 62 and 63 in the previous month out there, and I was feeling confident for this year‘s club championship.
"This weekend did not go as planned score wise, but I’m very glad I placed where I did after playing 45 holes. It’s a lot different going out and playing where every stroke matters compared to playing more relaxed because strokes matter more in competition, and you’re always a little bit more nervous before each shot when the strokes count.
"I didn’t make as many birdies this weekend as I wanted to, but I had many highlights. During the final nine of the tournament I birdied holes 12,14 and 16 but had a few bad bogeys in there as well.
"Throughout the final nine I did not feel any pressure on me personally. I was just trying to make up and down pars, a few birdies and make my way through out the back nine with a little bit of a lead.
"I was only one up with three to play after a bad bogey on 15, I birdied 16 and felt like I had a really strong chance going into the last two holes. I had a bad three putt on 17 and a fantastic up and down par on hole 18 which sealed the deal for me."
Doose has playing in the club championship at Shoreland ever since he was able.
"As a young kid I never started playing in the championship flight until recently," Doose said. "I haven’t played in the club championship for two to three years due to me playing in other golf tournaments around the state like the Minnesota junior PGA events and the Krugel at Mankato Country Club."
Doose, 19, just finished his first freshman year at Saint Cloud State University.
"I had a great fall season this year which helped me find a new place to transfer after our golf team got cut just before the end of the first semester," Doose said.
He is transferring to the University of Nebraska at Omaha to play golf and pursue his major in business administration.
"After I get my degree at Omaha, I plan on becoming PGA certified and becoming a club pro or swing instructor," Doose said.
In the meantime, Doose is just having fun golfing at Shoreland.
"Playing in the club championship was awesome," Doose said, "and I’d like to thank the PGA head pro and my friend, Jason Harrell, out there for putting on a great tournament and getting everything organized along with the grounds crew for keeping everything green and kept up well with all the foot traffic and amount of people playing in such a short period of time.
"The competition this weekend was very tough, and I commend the players that battle through the humid conditions and stayed mentally strong throughout the tournament. Scores are much lower this year compared to last year. And I was glad that I came out on top after so many years of wanting to win this tournament."
Amos wins women's
Anna Amos of St. Peter won the women's club championship for her fifth time in a field of three golfers. She won by 21 strokes over runner-up Heather Tollefson with 76-83—159.
Amos, 21, who has a handicap of 7, shot her handicap in the first day Saturday with a 7-over par 76. But she shot up to a 15-over par 83 on Sunday. He best 18-hole round is 72 at Shoreland.
"Yesterday was spot on. I had a bit of a rough day today, but it all ended up OK," Amos said.
Amos said everything went right on Saturday. "I putted especially well. That was kind of an issue today. I didn't hit many greens. I still made a good back nine, so I was pretty happy with that."
On Sunday, she shot 45-38—83 with eight pars and one birdie on the par 3, 10th hole.
She shot a consistent 38-38—76 with 14 pars and two birdies on the par 3, fifth hole and the par 4, 11th hole on Saturday.
Usually the women's field has eight to 10 golfers, but Amos said many golfers had other plans such as family activities and didn't know what would happen with the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
Amos, who formerly competed at state for St. Peter High School and played in college, only competes in the Shoreland club championship now. She played just her freshman year at Occidental College in Los Angeles. She transferred to Drake in Des Moines, Iowa, and didn't continue playing in college. She is going to pharmacy school in the fall.
Amos said she always has a great experience playing at Shoreland.
"If I'm playing great or awful, everyone is always super supportive and super encouraging to anyone who wants to come out and play," she said. "It's a great environment, and I love playing here."
She has played more regularly this year with school being on line. She played three or four times this spring, but usually it's once or twice a week, so she's in top form. She usually plays with her dad, Paul Amos, 55, also a five-time club champion.
Amos said her dad coaches her when she asks, but "it's a lot less than he used to do. He trusts me to do my own thing."
They play fairly even now. She's beaten him three times this year, but there's a lot of back and forth. They tied on Saturday. Paul Amos placed fifth with 11-over par 76-71-36—183.
Anna Amos doesn't have any other goals in mind other than staying consistent in her handicap and enjoying playing when she can.