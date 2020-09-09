The St. Peter Saints retained their undefeated record with a nail-biting final third set No. 2 doubles win. Sweeping all three doubles matches and picking up No. 4 singles, the host Saints edged out Fairmont 4-3 on Tuesday.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger said the team had a close battle like they had last week Thursday with Waseca, but “Fairmont is more experienced and had greater depth. They’re a very good team. We had to play our A game today to not just win, but have a chance to possibly beat them, and it definitely showed today. From top of the line-up to the bottom, it was all-hands on deck and everyone had to do their part to be able to hang in there and get some shots our way.”
He noted, “Literally, we had that with No. 2 doubles when in the third set, Josie (Wiebusch) and Jayna (Matejcek) were up 5-4 and Jayna janked a few shots and it went our way. Besides those two shots, Josie and Jayna had to play outstanding tennis to win.”
Wiebusch and Matejcek were down 0-4 in the third set, and it took some readjustment of attitude to climb back up and win 6-4. They explained that while they got more frustrated toward the end, their communication, staying confident, and having faith in one another’s shots helped them stay on track. Weibusch said, ‘We’re a team. We’re better together.”
Matejcek said her returns and net shots were on point, and Wiebusch said they had some good deep lobs, too. The 5-0 doubles team said they want to improve upon their volleys and returning lobs.
No. 3 doubles also came down to a third set, and Rothenberger credits Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz for their win: “They had a really good second set and in the third set they played even better.” No. 1 singles team Emily Salfer and Lizzy Orth had another solid showing by easily winning in straight sets.
Saints singles toughed it out against the Cardinals: “I was very proud of our singles: Fairmont’s 1, 2, 3 singles are some of the toughest in the conference—them and Blue Earth. Amelia (Hildebrandt) had a nice come back in the second set. Annika (Southworth) and Rhyan (Holmgren) also had some great shots. Maddie Kamm played well to win in the third set.”
Of the overall match, Rothenberger reflected: “It’s unbelievable what this team can do. I tell them that repeatedly: I believe in 100 percent with what we can do,and we can surprise some teams, and today was one of those days where we surprised another team.”
Saints will play Fairmont again toward the end of the season, and Rothenberger stated, “They probably will make a change in their line-up when they play against us. They’re going to remember that loss and we’re going to have to prepare for that.”
Saints host New Ulm Eagles Thursday 4:30 and then travel to New Ulm Monday.
Rothenberger expects some battle with singles and explained he plans to mix up things with Maddie Kamm and Rhyan Homgren and put them in doubles and give some doubles players a chance at singles.
“We’ll see how it goes. Can’t under-estimate New Ulm. We have to stay focused and hopefully we’ll be a better team then and for Blue Earth next week (Thursday).” Blue Earth also remains undefeated in the Big South Conference.
St. Peter 4, Fairmont 3
Singles
1. Clare Nemmers (11), F. def. Amelia Hildebrandt (10) 6-0, 6-4
2. Briana Joseph (11), F, def. Annika Southworth (8) 6-3, 6-2
3. Meggy Totzke (11), F, def. Rhyan Holmgren (9) 6-0, 6-0
4. Maddie Kamm (9), SP, def. Abi Peyman (9) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Doubles
1. Orth (12)-Salfer (12), SP, def. Lauren Davis (11)-Libby Totzke, (11) 6-0, 6-1
2. Wiebusch (11)-Matejcek (12), SP, def. Emily Hagen (12)-Ellie Hemes (11) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
3. Voeltz (11)-Weller (10), SP, def. Anika Haugen (10)-Hope Klanderud (9) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Top JV Doubles
Raina Roemhildt (10)-Allie Pettis (12) won 6-1, 6-3
JV Singles
Kali Erickson (9) 4-1, 4-1
Zeta Haugen (9) 4-0, 3-4, 10-7
Heidi Weber (10) 2-4, 3-4
JV Doubles
Zeta Haugen (9)-Kali Erickson (9) won 4-2, 2-4, 11-9
Desi Willaert (10)-Sophia Doherty (11) won 4-2, 4-3
Madison Akeman (10)-Heidi Weber (10) won 4-1, 2-4, 11-9
Alex Matarrese (9)-Callie Voeltz (9) won 4-2, 2-4, 10-2
Sophie Matarrese (10)-Erika Volk (11) won 4-2, 4-2