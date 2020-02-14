The No. 5 seeded St. Peter Saints earned their first appearance in the Section AA team semifinals in 25 years by defeating the No. 4 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran Royals 41-22 on Thursday at Watertown.
"Last night was a good performance by our entire team," St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said. "It was the night of many firsts for the Saints as we had a full roster for the first time all season, maybe even going back a few seasons! It was also the first time qualifying for the Final Four of the Section, since 1994 when our team qualified for state that year!"
St. Peter took a 3-0 lead with six overtime win by NaKiye Mercado over Jonah Hamberger at 106 pounds. Hamberger had defeated Mercado three times this season (4-3, 3-0, 6-0).
"NaKiye Mercado got the night started out with a very exciting match that went to Overtime Criteria where he rode the kid out in the sixth overtime for the win," Hanson said.
After Taylen Travaille dropped a 10-5 decision at 113, the Saints' took a 9-3 lead with a pin by Amir Loredo-Hollon at 120.
The Royals won the next two matches by a technical fall over Noah Hunt at 126 and by a 6-5 decision over Brogan Hanson at 132 for an 11-8 lead.
The Saints then won three straight matches (Nathan Fogel by a 10-3 decision at 138, Michael Connor by a pin at 145 and Wareke Gillette by a 7-0 decision at 152) to take a 20-11 lead that they never lost the rest of the way.
"Michael Connor got his 50th career pin, which was big for us at the time, stretching our lead even further," Hanson said.
Kole Guth won by a pin at 171 and Eli Hunt won an 8-2 decision at 182 to up the Saints' lead to 29-16.
Nathan Pettis at 220 and Jason Beckman at heavyweight finished it off with a pair of pins.
The Saints (12-10) also beat the Royals (10-8) in the first duel meet of the year 37-34.
The Saints advance to the final four semifinals versus No. 1 seeded Scott West, 15-2 and ranked No. 5 in the state, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mankato West. The finals follow at 6 p.m.
"We just wrestled them a week ago and lost by 20 points," Hanson said. "We have to wrestle with the same authority as we have, hopefully flip a couple of matches our way, to make things interesting. They are a solid team and can move guys around. We had a couple of starters out and forfeit the last two weights so we hope to make it a close match this time and see if we can make a statement in our showing."
Scott West defeated No. 9 seeded Mankato East 63-17 in the quarterfinals.
The other semifinalists are No. 2 Hutchinson (17-3) and No. 3 Tri-City United (18-5). Hutchinson, ranked 12th in the state, defeated No. 10 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 50-12 in the quarterfinals. TCU topped No. 6 seeded Waseca 54-17 in the quarterfinals.
St. Peter 41, Watertown Mayer/Mayer-Lutheran 22
106 - NaKiye Mercado (SP) over Jonah Hamberger Ultimate Tiebreaker 4-4
113 Tanner Hilten (WM-ML) dec. Taylen Travaille 10-5
120 Amir Loredo Hollon (SP) pins Steven Duske 1:18
126 Austin Gabbert (WM-ML) tech. fall over Noah Hunt (St. Peter) 18-2
132 Bryce Burkett (WM-ML) dec. Brogan Hanson 6-5
138 Nathan Fogal (SP) dec. Colin Sullivan 10-3
145 Michael Connor (SP) pins Riley Hertzog 2:34
152 Wareke Gillette (SP) dec. Jonah Blakstad 7-0
160 Tanner Burmeister (WM-ML) tech. fall over Cole Filand 25-10
170 Kole Guth (SP) pins Hunter Stein 3:42
182 Eli Hunt (SP) dec. Ashton Congdon 8-2
195 Jackson Drahos (WM-ML) pins Connor Travaille 2:15
220 Nathan Pettis (SP) pins Andrew Quast 1:40
285 Jason Beckman (SP) pins Jason Fenske 3:31
St. Peter Individual Records
Weight Class Name Grade Record
106 - NaKiye Mercado, 8, 23-13
106 - Charlie Born 7, 0-2
113 - Taylen Travaille, 9, 9-18
113 - Evan Walter, 7, 1-6
120 - Amir Loredo Hollon, 9, 16-17
120 - Harold Born, 9 12-7
126 - Noah Hunt, 11, 18-10
132 - Brogan Hanson, 10, 20-14
132 - Leighton Robb, 8, 7-7
138 - Nathan Fogal, 11, 17-14
145 - Michael Connor, 12, 19-5
152 - Wareke Gillette, 12, 27-6
152 - Cole Filand, , 8, 9-12
160 - Kole Guth, 10, 24-11
160- Oziel Hidalgo, 10, 1-4
170 - Eli Hunt, 12, 31-3
182 - Connor Travaille, 10, 2-19
220- Nathan Pettis, 11, 8-9
285 - Jason Beckman, 10, 3-2