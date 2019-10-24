Two weeks ago, six St. Peter Saints girls tennis players experienced their first, and, for some, their last individual section at 2AA level. With the exception of Jordan, St. Peter never has played these 2AA teams at the section individual tournament. Moreover, the Saints never played some of the teams, such as Hutchinson and Marshall, during regular season.
At singles for the Saints were Amelia Hildebrandt (9) and Milena Lund (12). Hildebrandt played at 2A individual section the previous year, and this was Lund’s first and the last individual section as she graduates in spring 2020.
At doubles, Lizzy Orth (11), co-captain, made her second doubles appearance at the individual section, this time with Ella Boomgaarden. Last year, Orth played with Amelia Wernsing. As a senior and co-captain, this was Boomgaarden’s second and last individual section. Boomgaarden played with Emily Salfer in the section last year.
Second Saints doubles team of Emily Salfer (11), co-captain, and Josie Wiebusch (10) made their first individual section tournament.
Orth and Boomgaarden were the only Saints who advanced to the quarterfinals, easily winning their first match against Mankato East/Loyola Cougar’s Sydney Dressen (12) and Makena Wassman (12) 6-2, 6-1. The Saints duo were stopped in a close quarterfinals match against New Prague’s Emily Russo (12) and Sarah Berg (12): 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Boomgaarden described her individual section experience: “Playing with Lizzy was amazing. Getting to finish my last matches with my co-captain and best friend was so memorable. We went out to have fun, and we did. Lizzy is an extremely talented player and she made my game go up a level. I am so thankful for her constant support, finishing my tennis career by her side was so special.”
Saints Salfer-Wiebusch played against Mankato East/Loyola Cougar’s Jadyn Weckweth (12) and Madeline Johansen (12), falling slightly in the second set: 6-3, 7-5,
Lund played Gionna Parsa (11), Marshall, and lost a close first set 6-4, dropping 6-2 in the second set.
Hildebrandt, also did not advance to quarterfinals, losing to Hutchinson’s Sabrina Tracy (11) 6-3, 6-3. Hildebrandt said, despite the loss, she felt she played some of her best tennis in that match. “Many games went to deuce, and I felt I played stronger and had more strategic shots than in earlier matches.”
As the season ended, Coach Aaron Rothenberger noted: “Sad to see the senior players go — Ella, Milena, and Oyku (Celik), also Grace Werner who wasn't in St. Peter the last year of high school. They put in a lot of effort with not only their preparations for match play this season, but also Ella with leading the team as our only senior captain. I hope the players coming back gain experience with playing tournaments. That will be our biggest team goal before next season and also strength and conditioning.”
The Saints wrap up their season with letter and conference awards at the end-of-season banquet Sunday, Oct. 27.