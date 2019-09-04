The Saints lost Tuesday a close overall team meet against the Mankato East Cougars: 4-3.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger explained, “That is the reality of our situation in a rebuilding year; we’re going to have to figure out a way where we can get four wins, and that’s about the best we’re going to do against AA schools. We just don’t have the experience, athletic lineup to really beat some of the deeper teams in AA. We’re just not at that point yet, but I give credit to our players for battling and putting out that full effort, even if their opponent out-matched them.”
He noted, “One of the strategies I had in mind was to try to win in doubles. Their No. 1 through 3 singles players are really good; we just don’t match up well against strong singles teams. We just hope that somebody in that lineup could give us a chance. We were able to get that No. 4 singles win (Annika Southworth).”
He added, “singles wise, we’re going to get better. I only see the upward direction for our singles. We are not going to go down, slip. There’s a lot of young talent there.”
The other two team wins came at No. 1 and 2 doubles. “In doubles we had to really battle to win. No. 2 doubles is an example of that,” Rothenberger said. Ella Boomgaarden and Milena Lund “lost one of the tiebreakers in the first set, won the second tiebreaker in the third set, and their second set was even close.”
No. 1 Doubles Emily Salfer and Lizzy Orth brought in a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win. Salfer said, “In the beginning, Lizzy and I weren’t quite in the groove yet. We had to get in the mind set. We were always one behind, but once we won two in a row, and got a pull on them, we got our head in the game. In the second set, Lizzy’s serves were good, my serves were good. Towards the very end, we had to bring our targets a little bit, but we felt it was game on and we did well.”
With Oyku Celik starting on the varsity team at No. 2 singles this match and others players who are able to play both singles and doubles, Rothenberger said there are some new options in the lineup to examine.
“Trying to figure out some combination where that will be a good anchor for us in third doubles. It’s good to have some depth, some players we can rotate in and take advantage of those opportunities. We can plug in Milena and Emily into singles line-up if we need to do so. There are a lot of options we did not have a couple of weeks ago. I think being able to have Emily, Lizzy, Ella, Josie, Milena in the doubles line-up today is big for us because we play really good doubles. I think that helps us against the more difficult teams.”
In reflecting on the overall match against Mankato East, Rothenberger stated he’s “very happy with how we played. It’s good to be able to play somebody that’s solid up and down their lineup to get us ready.“
Salfer added, “I’m really proud of the girls tonight. We fell short a little bit, but, overall, we played really well. We played like every point, every shot mattered.”
Saints are 3-2 overall on the season. The Saints play their first Big South Conference match Thursday 4:30 p.m. at Waseca.
Rothenberger noted it’s difficult to predict how Thursday’s match will unfold: “They didn’t lose many players from last year. We lost four starters. It’s going to be a close contest. We have to figure out how they are playing against other teams: where they are winning at, where they are struggling at and try to match up accordingly. We’re looking to build off this loss (against Mankato East) and play well against Waseca.”