The St. Peter boys golf team made their annual trip to Northfield to compete against nine AAA schools and one other AA school at the Northfield GC in the Boyum Invitational. The Saints held their own against the bigger schools and finished in 3rd place out of 11.
Team scores showed: Mankato West 300, Northfield 303, St. Peter 320, Rochester Mayo 321, Bloomington Jefferson 330, Rochester Century 340, Red Wing 347, Owatonna 348, Bloomington Kennedy 352, New Prague 369 and Austin 404.
Kendall Nicolai led the Saints with a sizzling 2nd place finish today shooting a career low 36-34 (70) for a 2-under par round. "He is playing with a lot of confidence now and his playing group shot a combined even par today. Kendall led his team with 30 putts and hit a very good 13 GIR," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "He was in a groove today and carded 4 birdies and 12 pars. It is great seeing Kendall go 2 deep today and hopefully he can carry this momentum into the postseason in a couple of weeks."
Anthony Nicolai was next with a steady 41-41 (82). He tallied 1 birdie and a wonderful 9 pars in his round to go along with only 30 putts, 4 fairways, and 5 GIR. "On greens this size and with many undulations, that is a great number of putts," Doose said. "This course really puts an emphasis on approach shots and hitting the correct tiers of the supersized greens."
Marshall Nicolai 47-37 (84) and Logan Moe 40-44 (84) finished in 22nd place overall out of 66 golfers.
"Marshall really bounced back nicely on his 2nd 9 after a rough start to his round," Doose said. "He had the team's first eagle of the year on the 520-yard, par 5 16th hole. He also shot 1 birdie, 6 pars and hit a respectful 7 GIR.
Logan carded 1 birdie, 6 pars, hit a team-leading 8 fairways and hit 5 GIR. "Logan bounced back nicely from the previous two meets and played well on a tough golf course," Doose said
Kaiden Brovold shot a 47-39 (86) which was good enough for 28th place. "Kaiden struggled early but showed great ability to move on and play the next shot the best you can," Doose said. "Kaiden tallied 1 birdie and 8 pars in his round."
Blake Magelee finished in 50th place with a 43-49 (92). "Blake also showed great ability to move on today from a rough start and finished even on his last 6 holes with 1 birdie and 4 pars in that stretch," Doose said. "Blake also hit 7 fairways and 5 GIR.
"We had a great day for a golf meet as the winds were calm and temperatures were in the upper 50's. As a team we are not happy with a 320 as we all left some shots out there on the course. We have to be in the 320s or lower as a team as the season goes on, but we will need to hit more fairways. We will practice long and hard on our short games and iron play to get there more consistently.
Including tournaments and duals, St. Peter's overall record is 37-9.The Saints next meet is a dual Thursday at Redwood Falls GC.