Coach Aaron Rothenberger had hoped a doubles sweep and a singles win would help the fifth-ranked St. Peter Saints girls tennis team cinch a quarterfinals Section 2A win against fourth-ranked Mankato East Cougars Oct. 1 at Swanson Tennis Center. The 4-3 score echoed the team match score when the Saints hosted East early in the season.
“That’s a lot to ask since there is one more point in singles than doubles," Rothenberger said. "We nearly pulled it off with East forcing us to win every point, game, set and match with a lot of effort and accuracy with our strokes. Singles we came close to two wins, and Amelia (Hildebrandt) played an excellent match against an opponent that won with more ease four weeks ago. I’m not surprised by that because I know Amelia can compete against the better number ones in our subsection.”
No. 2 and 3 singles, Oyku Celik and Macy Weller both lost in two sets. Annika Southworth, seventh grade, brought in the Saints'first win at No. 4 singles. No. 1 and 3 doubles teams of Emily Salfer and Lizzy Orth and Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek brought in the second and third wins in third-set matches.
No. 2 doubles Ella Boomgaarden and Milena Lund, both seniors, fought it out in a third set, too, before falling 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
As last match of the evening, ninth grader No. 1 singles player, Amelia Hildebrandt, had a tall order: win against Kezia Kim, who defeated Hildebrandt earlier in the season. That win would give the Saints the needed 4 matches to win. Hildebrandt played a solid first set winning 6-6 (7-3), and went into a third set, eventually dropping the next two sets: 6-2, 6-2.
While out of team section, Rothenberger looks to next week’s individual sections, which begin Thursday at Swanson, and preparing for next season. “Our younger players need to get stronger and faster if they want to compete at a varsity level. Play in USTA tournaments that are year round. Match play helps players stay competitive and figure out what works and does work with their game. Plus, they can be more comfortable in pressure situations.”
Mankato East 4, St. Peter 3
Singles
No. 1: Kim, ME (11) def. Hildebrandt (9) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-2
No. 2: Katelyn Flatgard (12), ME def. Celik (12) 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Maddy Johansen (12), ME (12) def. Weller (9) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Southworth (7) def. Arika Kleinschmidt (11) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Orth (11)-Salfer (11) def. Jadyn Weckwerth (12)-Sydney Dressen (12), ME 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
No. 2 Adriana Kleinschmidt (11)-Hannah Rigdon (11) def. Boomgaarden (12)-Lund (12) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
No. 3 Wiesbusch-Matejcek def. Makenna Wassman (12)-Kamy Bartolo (12) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4