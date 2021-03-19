St. Peter placed fourth out of nine teams in the Section 2A gymnastics meet Friday at New Prague Gymnastics Center and has one state qualifier, Trista Landsom, but the Saints almost had three.
Anna Klatt just missed going to state on balance beam, Makayla Moline just missed on uneven parallel bars, both by .025 points.
"So awesome, considering we have one of the best teams in the state in our section," St. Peter coach Kris Glidden said. "The icing on the cake for the section meet and this season was Trista Landsom's amazing bar routine! She scored an 8.75, one of the best routines in the section, earning her a trip to the state meet in Champlin Park next Friday night! She performed well all season on this event and really deserves a trip to state! Congratulations, Trista! We are all so proud of your accomplishment!"
Mankato West won the team championship and a trip to state. Team scores showed: 1. Mankato West 143.725, 2. New Ulm 134625, 3. Mankato East 132.65, 4. St. Peter 131.25, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 124.9, 6. Blue Earth Area 124.9, 7. Waseca 124.65, 8. Faribault 124.25, 9. St. James 98.625.
St. Peter shined especially well on bars with eighth-grader Trista Landsom in fourth with an 8.75. The top four on each event and the all-around make state.
Also on bars, junior Makayla Moline placed eighth (8.15), senior Kaylee Moreau tied for ninth (7.875), senior Audrey Kennedy scored 7.525, and eighth-grader Addison Landsom scored 7.325.
"We had some great performances at sections," Glidden said. "We went 5 for 5 on bars, with everyone performing well! Audrey and Addison's routines were perfect! Kaylee, Makayla and Trista's routines really scored well!"
Klatt led St. Peter on balance beam in seventh place (8.525). Also for the Saints, Addison Landsom placed ninth (8.275), Moline 14th (8.025), Kennedy 16th (7.85) and Trista Landsom 16th (7.775).
We counted more falls on beam than we have all season, but again Makayla Moline performed one of her best, landing a new dismount for the first time! Anna, had a fall, but hit all of her bonus scoring an 8.525!"
Klatt also led St. Peter with 13th place on floor (8.675). Moreau scored 7.95. Kennedy and Trista Landsom both scored 7.925. Addison Landsom finished with 7.5.
"On floor, our seniors Kaylee and Audrey really shined, and Anna Klatt performed one of her best routines of the season" Gldden said. "Anna has a number of difficult tumbling passes in her routine, and she landed them all today!"
Trista Landsom led St. Peter on vault (8.625). Klatt scored 8.6, Addison Landsom 8.375, Kennedy 8.2 and Moreau 7.95.
In the all-around, Trista Landsom placed eighth (33.075), Kennedy 15th (31.5) and Addison Landsom 16th (31.475).
"We have had consistent performances week in and week out from Audrey Kennedy," Glidden said. "Her amplitude and execution are impeccable, and she didn't disappoint today! We will miss her next year!
"Senior Kaylee Moreau really came on strong at the end of the season for us, getting her giants back on the bars and landing her 1 1/2 on floor! She always filled a spot when an injury occurred, then earned those spots in the lineup on floor and bars as the season ended.
"Trista and Addison Landsom, 8th graders, both had an awesome season, they competed all around for us, Trista led our team in the all-around today and all season. Addison suffered an ankle injury in the middle of the season, but bounced back and made the line up once again in all 4 events by sections.
"I am very proud of this group of athletes. They overcame a great deal, just to get enough reps in each week to make progress and improve. It was a crazy season, trying to maintain COVID procedures and putting safety first. Through it all, they always kept a positive attitude and worked together to keep each other safe. Even with all of the obstacles they faced,
"We were able to score a season-high team score at the end of the season, the highest team total St. Peter has achieved since I have begun coaching here.
"I would also like to make a shout-out to senior Hannah Brenke. Since 7th grade she has competed at the varsity level making a big impact on our program. This year she decided she couldn't continue due to nagging injuries, but she still found a way to make a difference to our program. She stepped up, helping to coach, move equipment, live stream our meets, and supported her teammates every day. Thank you Hannah!"