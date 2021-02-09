With a pin by heavyweight Nathan Pettis, St. Peter wrestling team clinched a 39-33 win over previously unbeaten No. 7 Class AA state-ranked Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (13-1) on Tuesday night at St. Peter.
The Saints (9-7) also got pins by Evan Walter at 120 pounds, Harold Born at 138, Brogan Hanson at 152, Kole Guth at 160 and Leighton Robb at 182.
"We just kept wrestling hard and didn't quit," St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said. "There were two matches where we were losing and did a nice job to battle back and get two big pins at 120 with Evan Walter and 182 Leighton Robb. Those were big point turn-arounds that helped us beat them.
"We won six matches by falls tonight, so getting that bonus points really helped us out. 106 Charlie Born has looked good in both his matches after getting down to weight."
In the first-round match, Marshall/Lakeview (9-6) edged St. Peter 41-33 with a pin at heavyweight. The Saints won a decision by Charlie Born at 106 and pins by Nakiye Marcado at 126, Harold Born at 138, Brogan Hanson at 152 and Kole Guth at 160.
"We wrestled well against Marshall but couldn't get the one big win to turn the match in our favor," Hanson said.
Harold Born, Brogan Hanson and Kole Guth each had two pins on the night. It was Guth's 49th and 50th pin of his career.
Watertown defeated Marshall in the second-round match 34-28.
St. Peter journeys to St. Clair on Thursday.