Gustavus men’s soccer player Cole Schwartz (Sr., Jakarta, Indonesia) has been selected to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus Sports Information)

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Gustavus men’s soccer player Cole Schwartz (Sr., Jakarta, Indonesia) has been selected to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, which was announced Thursday. Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

Schwartz, an education major with a 3.93 GPA, has played in 24 career games with the Gusties, helping the team to a 20-3-1 overall record including the 2019 MIAC regular season and playoff championships. Schwartz has accumulated 61 career points on 27 goals and seven assists.

He was named First Team All-America in 2019, along with First Team All-North Region and MIAC All-Conference honors. During the 2019 season, Schwartz tallied 55 points, which was the most by a MIAC player since 1975 and ranked second in Division III. His 24 goals in 2019 were third most in the country. Schwartz has seven game-winning goals and four career hat tricks.

This year’s District 6 Team, which includes student-athletes from institutions in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, has 12 student-athletes, including eight from the MIAC. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second-, and third-team All-America honorees will be selected next month.

