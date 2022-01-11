Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter wrestling team took to the mat with several high quality programs as well as AAA teams in the Bluejacket Invite.
Despite the deep field and level of competition, the Saints powered their way to a first-place team finish while Brogan Hanson, Leighton Robb and Kole Guth earned championships in their weight classes.
"We had a great tournament as a team as we enjoy going to Cambridge to compete against some different competition in a bunch of AAA schools that are not in our Class," said St. Peter head coach Keith Hanson.
Both Hanson and Robb earned fall victories in all four of their matches, with Robb earning the Pinners Trophy by 20 seconds over Hanson.
The biggest individual match of the day took place between #6 ranked Kole Guth and #8 ranked Bo Flagstad of St. Francis. The match ultimately went the distance ending in a 6-3 decision in favor of Guth.
Nakiye Mercado and Cole Filand both earned second-place finishes in their respective weight classes while Harold Born and Connor Travaille finished third.
St. Peter returns to action Friday, Jan. 14 when the team hosts Blue Earth Area for a dual with matches beginning at 7 p.m.
106 - Brock Guth (7-8) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caden Borgen (St. Francis) 5-3 won by fall over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 7-8 (Fall 3:54)
Cons. Round 1 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 7-8 won by injury default over Jaxson Derosier (Brainerd) 2-7 (Inj. 0:00)
Cons. Semi - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 7-8 won by decision over Delfino Mancha (Two Rivers) 5-7 (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match - Cal Droubie (Cambridge-Isanti) 10-3 won by major decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 7-8 (MD 8-0)
106 - Elijah Mercado (2-4) placed 6th.
Quarterfinal - Gavin Gould (St. Francis) 17-6 won by fall over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 2-4 (Fall 1:15)
Cons. Round 1 - Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 2-4 won by fall over Jackson Ebner (Elk River) 3-6 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Semi - Cal Droubie (Cambridge-Isanti) 10-3 won by tech fall over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 2-4 (TF-1.5 4:18 (16-0))
5th Place Match - Delfino Mancha (Two Rivers) 5-7 won by decision over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 2-4 (Dec 5-4)
113 - Ryan Moelter (7-10) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Easton Dircks (Brainerd) 9-1 won by fall over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 7-10 (Fall 7:06)
Round 3 - Bronson Markwood (St. Francis) 8-4 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 7-10 (Dec 6-4)
Round 4 - Leo Edblad (Cambridge-Isanti) 25-3 won by fall over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 7-10 (Fall 1:59)
Round 5 - Carter Lessard (Elk River) 4-9 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 7-10 (Dec 10-3)
120 - Charlie Born (10-10) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 10-10 won by fall over Chase Benson (Elk River) 0-3 (Fall 4:19)
Semifinal - Tegan Sherk (St. Francis) 12-3 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 10-10 (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Semi - Blaine Wald (Cambridge-Isanti) 13-11 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 10-10 (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 10-10 won by fall over Chase Benson (Elk River) 0-3 (Fall 2:26)
132 - Evan Walter (7-7) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 7-7 won by decision over James Peterson (Cambridge-Isanti) 8-14 (Dec 5-2)
Semifinal - Gavin Hilyar (Elk River) 16-4 won by major decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 7-7 (MD 18-5)
Cons. Semi - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 7-7 won by major decision over Elijah Germann (Brainerd) 3-8 (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 7-7 won by decision over Sam Rodriguez (Cambridge-Isanti) 9-6 (Dec 12-6)
138 - Nakiye Mercado (13-5) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 13-5 won by decision over Brayden Hilyar (Elk River) 3-6 (Dec 8-4)
1st Place Match - Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 21-0 won by major decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 13-5 (MD 17-5)
145 - Harold Born (13-8) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Harold Born (St. Peter) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Daunte Sasse-Doering (Elk River) 9-5 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 13-8 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Harold Born (St. Peter) 13-8 won by fall over Maverick Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) 10-9 (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match - Harold Born (St. Peter) 13-8 won by fall over Jesse Gaboury (Two Rivers) 2-4 (Fall 6:00)
152 - Taylen Travaille (4-8) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 4-8 won by fall over Jacob Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) 13-15 (Fall 4:00)
Round 2 - Gabe Wagner (Brainerd) 11-1 won by tech fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 4-8 (TF-1.5 2:48 (17-2))
Round 3 - Tommy Quinn (Cameron) 18-6 won by fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 4-8 (Fall 5:17)
Round 4 - Hayden Schaefer (Mahtomedi) 12-9 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 4-8 (Dec 5-0)
160 - Brogan Hanson (17-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 2 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 17-5 won by fall over Greg Schermer (Cambridge-Isanti) 7-12 (Fall 0:34)
Round 3 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 17-5 won by fall over Tom Green (St. Francis) 3-6 (Fall 0:39)
Round 4 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 17-5 won by fall over Daniel Greenberg (Elk River) 3-12 (Fall 2:00)
Round 5 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 17-5 won by fall over Caleb Gillett (Cameron) 5-4 (Fall 2:28)
170 - Cole Filand (15-6) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-6 won by fall over Westin Candler (Cameron) 10-6 (Fall 3:30)
Round 2 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-6 won by decision over Brady Peltier (St. Francis) 5-7 (Dec 8-4)
Round 4 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-6 won by fall over Jon Wollan (Two Rivers) 1-3 (Fall 0:57)
Round 5 - Treytin Byers (Cambridge-Isanti) 17-5 won by decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-6 (Dec 6-2)
182 - Kole Guth (19-2) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 2 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 19-2 won by decision over Darren Spencer (Cambridge-Isanti) 13-12 (Dec 5-1)
Round 3 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 19-2 won by fall over Ashtyn Waite (Cameron) 17-7 (Fall 0:23)
Round 4 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 19-2 won by decision over Bo Flagstad (St. Francis) 10-6 (Dec 6-3)
Round 5 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 19-2 won by fall over Billy Arlandson (Mahtomedi) 11-7 (Fall 2:54)
195 - Leighton Robb (15-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 2 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 15-5 won by fall over Tom oelhal (Cameron) 0-9 (Fall 1:08)
Round 3 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 15-5 won by fall over Ethan Kosloski (Brainerd) 8-4 (Fall 0:54)
Round 4 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 15-5 won by fall over Shawn Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) 8-14 (Fall 0:40)
Round 5 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 15-5 won by fall over Emmet Poppelman (Mahtomedi) 10-6 (Fall 2:38)
220 - Kemper Eli (3-4) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brady Thompson (Elk River) 12-6 won by fall over Kemper Eli (St. Peter) 3-4 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Round 1 - Kemper Eli (St. Peter) 3-4 won by fall over Zach Folz (Cameron) 0-2 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Semi - Kemper Eli (St. Peter) 3-4 won by decision over Easton Johnson (St. Francis) 5-10 (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Scott Simpson (Cambridge-Isanti) 19-8 won by fall over Kemper Eli (St. Peter) 3-4 (Fall 1:08)
285 - Magnus Soderlund (1-3) placed 6th.
Quarterfinal - Bennett Nelson (Elk River) 7-10 won by fall over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 9-7 won by injury default over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 1-3 (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match - Deke Scott (Cambridge-Isanti) 9-12 won by fall over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 4:25)
285 - Connor Travaille (9-7) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 9-7 won by fall over Kaden Clemente (Cambridge-Isanti) 2-5 (Fall 1:09)
Semifinal - Max Rice (Mahtomedi) 12-8 won by fall over Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 9-7 (Fall 4:55)
Cons. Semi - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 9-7 won by injury default over Magnus Soderlund (St. Peter) 1-3 (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 9-7 won by fall over Bennett Nelson (Elk River) 7-10 (Fall 0:37)