Four St. Peter High School teams qualified for state in 2019: boys hockey, boys basketball, girls basketball and baseball. In addition, individuals made the big show in six sports: track, girls swimming, boys golf, wrestling, gymnastics and boys tennis.
These make up the top 10 sports stories in the St. Peter Herald in 2019.
1. Bulldogs make state for 1st time
The Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team finished with a 20-6 overall record and qualified for state for the first time in team history by winning the Section 1A championship over Rochester Lourdes. At state, the Bulldogs went 0-2, losing to East Grand Forks 5-2 and North Branch 5-2.
Second year co-captain Danny McCabe called it “a dream come true. I’m excited to be up here and take it all in. We’ve been playing with each other for so long. It’s so fun playing with these young kids to help us to get to our goal. I’ve been with these guys since I was like 3 years old.”
The Bulldogs fell behind 12-time state qualifier Grand Forks Green Wave 3-0, but the Bulldogs kept fighting in the first-round Class A quarterfinals March 5 at Xcel Center in St. Paul.
With a pair of goals by senior center Jade Reicks in the second period, the unseeded Bulldogs cut the lead to 3-2 after two periods.
But the No. 3 seeded Green Wave (21-8) turned up the offense in the third period, scoring two goals within the first 2:09 to finish off the Bulldogs 5-2.
Reicks scored his first goal from right wing Ken Ringler at 8:11 of the second period to cut the Green Wave lead to 3-1.
Reicks scored his second goal of the game unassisted at 12:33 of the second period to bring the Bulldogs within 3-2. On his second goal, Reicks shot it in off the back of the goalie.
The last game didn’t turn out the way the Bulldogs would have liked: a 5-2 loss to North Branch in the Class A consolation semifinals March 6 at 3M Arena at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus
North Branch opened the scoring with a power play to take at 13:59 into 1st period.
McCabe scored on the power play, assisted by center Tyson Sowder and left wing Charlie Weick, to tie it 1-1 at 4:09 of the 2nd period.
“I got a pass from Tyson between the circles and somehow found an opening underneath his pad on the far side,” McCabe said. “Congrats to Tyson because that’s his 100th career point.”
North Branch quickly answered at 4:50 to regain lead 2-1.
The Vikings upped their lead to 3-1 at 10:54 of the second period. Vikings quickly scored again at 12:11 for a 4-1 lead.
North Branch increased its lead to 5-1 over the Bulldogs at 1:49 into third period.
Bulldog Charlie Weick, assisted by Shawn Lehtinen, scored a power-play goal with 2:06 left in the game to cut North Branch’s lead to 5-2, the final score.
The Bulldogs tied the team record of 20 wins in a season with the 2011-12 team.
2. St. Peter baseball
After a 37-year wait, the dream finally came true for the St. Peter baseball team.
The No. 2 seeded Saints qualified for state for the first time since 1982 by winning the Section 2AA championship 3-2 over the No. 1 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson Giants June 6 at W. J. Grose Park in Waterville.
“Ever since we were little, we have always dreamed of going to state and making it far in the playoffs as seniors,” senior center fielder Nick Morgan said. “Going to state was our vision. For us to execute it, it’s a dream come true.”
St. Peter has now made state six times in 1957, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 2019 with a state championship in 1977.
It took a while for St. Peter's hitting to get going, but when it did the unseeded Saints broke open a 1-1 game with six runs in the fifth inning in defeating No. 3 seeded Foley 11-3 in the first round of state June 13 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
The Saints, who came into the game batting .341 as a team, finished with nine hits, including 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs by designated hitter Isaac Peterson.
St. Peter catcher Tyson Sowder, who finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, started the Saints' rally.
After Foley took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run by Chris Plante, the Saints tied it 1-1 with a run in the third inning. Wyatt Olson led off with a single to center. Pinch runner Dylan Graft stole second. Morgan grounded out to advance Graft to third, Andy Regner walked, and Graft scored on a single to right by Sowder.
In the six-run fifth inning, pinch hitter Ryan Wilmes led off with a double to center. Ethan Volk ran for Wilmes, Regner was hit by a pitch, Sowder singled to left to drive in Volk. Joey Baron was walked intentionally. Kennedy reached on a fielder's choice. Regner scored on an error. Hunter Wilmes walked to drive in Sowder. Peterson singled in Joey Baron and pinch runner Theo Geidd. Wilmes scored on a wild pitch.
Foley answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Saints' lead to 7-3.
But the Saints scored two more in the top of the sixth. Regner and Sowder hit back-to-back singles. Baron hit a sacrifice fly foul down the left-field line to drive in Regner. Kennedy doubled to center to drive in Sowder.
St. Peter finished off the scoring with two runs in the seventh inning. Peterson led off with a double over the center fielder's head. Olson walked, Volk hit a sacrifice bunt, and pinch runner Kaden Oletjenbruns scored on an error. Regner, Sowder and Baron were all hit by pitches to drive in Olson.
Andy Regner (10-0) picked up the win on the mound, pitching 6 2/3 innings. He reached his pitch limit for the day (115), so Carson Kennedy came in and got the last out. Regner threw a six-hitter with four walks, seven strikeouts and three earned runs.
Hitting a pair of home runs over the left-field fence, No. 2 seeded Minnehaha Academy (20-4) defeated unseeded St. Peter in the state Class AA baseball semifinals 9-1 Friday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
St. Peter also had a round tripper. Baron hit one over the 360-foot sign in left for the Saints’ lone run in the fourth inning that cut Minnehaha’s lead to 3-1. Baron finished 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch, an RBI and a run scored.
Also getting multiple hits for the Saints, Regner went 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.
The Saints (20-7) wrapped up the season finishing with a fourth-place trophy. No. 5 seeded Paynesville shut out St. Peter 6-0 in the third-place game June 14 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
The Bulldogs out hit the Saints 10-2. Joey Baron, who went 1 for 3, and Ryan Wilmes, who batted 1 for 2, had the two hits for St. Peter.
3. St. Peter boys basketball
Facing their toughest opponent of the season, the the St. Peter Saints fell to No. 1 seeded Minnehaha Academy 78-47 in first round of state Class AA boys basketball tournament March 20 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Redhawks (27-2), whose lineup included a 7-footer, just had too much height and too much quickness for the Saints to match.
“The kids were saying after the game that it’s the biggest, fastest, strongest team we’ve seen all year,” St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. “They can really come at you with all kinds of athleticism. It’s a level that we haven’t seen. It made every pass a challenge.”
Wyatt Olson poured in 17 points and Brock Hanson had 10 to lead all St. Peter scorers. Olson also led with eight rebounds. Daniel Nadeau handed off a team-high two assists, and Seth Lokensgard led with two steals.
Facing 7-foot Chet Holmgren, Olson said he had to make creative moves to get his shots off. “He’s a really good player, and he works really hard. You got to focus more on your technique and box out to get rebounds.”
Junior Jalen Suggs had a triple double for the Redhawks with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead his team to the win.
St. Peter made the tournament for the sixth time and first since 2014. Minnehaha is the two-time defending Class AA champion and has won four crowns since 2013.
The St. Peter season ended in a close 58-53 battle with No. 4 seeded Melrose Area in the state Class AA consolation quarterfinals, but the Saints showed great improvement over last season.
The Saints finished with 15 more wins this season at 22-8 and qualified for state for the first time since 2014 and the sixth time overall.
“We talked a lot this year about building the program up to a new level,” St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. “To get to 22 wins (top 5 in school history) and the section championship, that part’s great, but what I’m most proud of is they really came together as a team. They were super close knit. The chemistry was awesome. The senior leadership was amazing. Every senior put the team first. That type of leadership is when special things happen.”
The last game proved to be an up-and-down affair with numerous lead changes March 21 at Gangelhoff Center, Concordia University, St. Paul.
The Saints came out fast out of the gate, taking an 8-0 lead with four points each by center Wyatt Olson, who finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, plus four assists and Lokensgard, who also had 12 points and four assists. Hanson also scored in double figures with 11 points.
4. St. Peter girls basketball
The state Class AA girls basketball tournament proved to be a tough environment for St. Peter.
Facing a taller and more experienced team, the unseeded Saints fell in the first round to No. 3 seeded Minnehaha Academy 57-36 on March 13 at Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Redhawks averaged nearly half a foot taller. Their starting five averaged 5-feet-10 inches tall, while the Saints averaged 5-6.
“They’re big, they’re tall, they’re aggressive, and they’re willing to put up a fight,” St. Peter senior guard Signe Alger said.
However, Alger said, “We didn’t give up. We’d get down and tried to close that gap as much as possible, picking each other up no matter what, staying positive together and having fun. We’re here.”
This marked the sixth consecutive and 13th overall appearance for Minnehaha Academy, which won a championship in 2010 and 2019. The Redhawks lost in the consolation semifinals in 2018.
The Saints made their seventh appearance, but first since 2011.
Conlon led the Saints with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also led with two steals and tied for the team high in assists with Alger at two each.
Turnovers proved costly for the Saints as they had 19 giveaways against the tough Minnehaha defense.
Conlon said the Saints were shell shocked when the Redhawks “came out with a full-court press. We turned it over way too many times.”
Sophomore Morgan Kelly blocked a team-high three shots.
St. Peter (16-12) went toe-to-toe against No. 2 seeded Holy Family (24-6) in the state Class AA consolation semifinals and lost in overtime 64-59 on March 14 at Gangelhoff Center, Concordia University, St. Paul.
“We played hard,” St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. “We left it all on the floor.”
The Saints jumped to a 13-9 lead in the first half, but the Fire came back to tie it 13-13 and 18-18. However, forward Sarah Conlon, who scored a team-high 17 points despite having four fouls early in the second half, hit a 3-point shot to give the Saints a 21-18 lead with 5:52 to go in the first half.
The Saints pulled away farther 28-19 with seven straight points by guard Jacey Welp, including a 3-pointer. A free throw by guard Maddie More made it 29-19, and Holy Family finished off the scoring with a basket to make it 29-21 St. Peter at the intermission.
The Fire started hot in the second half with a 11-2 run to tie it 32-32. But St. Peter forward Morgan Kelly, who had 14 points, hit a pair of free throws to give the lead back to St. Peter 34-32.
Conlon, who led the Saints in scoring last season, went to the bench with four fouls with 16 minutes to go in the game and didn’t return until 7 minutes remained.
“We had to battle with Sarah in foul trouble,” Southworth said. “But we did go on a run.”
Welp hit another 3 for another St. Peter lead 37-34 with 10 minutes to play, and the Saints increased their lead to 10, 46-36 on four more 3’s, two by guard Signe Alger, and one each by Welp and Kelly.
The Fire roared back again, taking a 48-47 lead with 2:47 left. But Conlon made a put-back basket off a free throw with 1:55 left to put the Saints ahead 50-48.
Holy Family regained the lead 51-50 with 1:39 left.
Kelly made another 3-pointer to make it 53-51 St. Peter with 1:15 to play.
The Fire tied it 53-53 with 50 seconds left to send it into overtime.
Holy Family, led with 20 points by 5-foot-11 guard Leah Steiner, jumped to a 60-53 lead in the overtime with all of the points by Steiner. Alger cut it to 60-56 with her fourth 3 and 12th point of the game. But the Fire again responded with 3 straight points for a 63-56 lead with 43 seconds remaining.
Conlon hit another 3 to cut the Fire lead to 63-59 with 10 seconds to go. But Holy Family held on to win 64-59.
5. St. Peter track and field
Jade Reicks has enjoyed running since he was 6 years old.
The senior hasn’t stopped running since then, and it all paid of with his best day ever in track and field with one state championship in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, runner-up in the 200 dash and a fourth-place medal in the 100 dash June 9 at Hamline University in St. Paul.
“I’m very satisfied with how today went,” Reicks said after finishing his final event, the 200. “I’ve been dreaming of moments like this ever since I was 6 years old when I fell in love with running. I was running on my hill every single day behind my house and always having big goals for myself.”
Reicks said he is proud that he brought home a state title for his community, friends and family.
St. Peter senior Ben Bode earned his fifth straight wheelchair shot put and discus top-three finishes by placing second in the shot and third in the discus.
The St. Peter 4x800 relay team of junior Amelia Carlson, junior Izzy Lind, eighth-grader Hadley Stuehrenberg and sophomore Maddie More earned a ninth-place medal with a strong anchor leg by More.
More also placed 13th out of 17 runners in the 1,600 run.
6. St. Peter swimming
St. Peter’s Morgan Kelly took home a fourth-place medal in the Class A 100-yard breaststroke finals Nov. 15 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Kelly, who entered the finals with the third-best time in the preliminaries, finished in 1:07.48. St. Peter coach Mary Lager praised Kelly’s performance.
“Morgan Kelly is a fierce competitor in the pool,” Lager said. “This was Morgan’s first time making finals at the state and she became a medalist. By placing in the top eight, Morgan earned all-state honors.”
Lager emphasized that in the preliminaries, Kelly improved on her personal best and St. Peter High School record in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.75. The Saints' coach noted that the last time a St. Peter swimmer reached state finals action was in 2013 when Casey Rezmerski took fifth in the 50 freestyle.
Lager also praised the Saints team effort through the season.
“The goal of our team this year was to finish well at true team, sections and state, and we are proud to have accomplish our goals,” she said.
Kelly’s performances, in both the breaststroke and a 14th-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:012.20), gave St. Peter a total of 18 points and a 28th-place team finish.
Kelly also participated in two other state events. She fell short of qualifying for the Saturday finals in the 200 individual medley, finishing 11th out of 22 in a time of 2:11.93. Kelly had lowered her school record time to 2:11.70 in last week’s Section 1A meet.
Kelly also joined the Saints’ 200 medley relay team along with junior Shelby Graft and sophomores Olivia Denzer and Jaiden Landsom. The foursome finished 18th of 26 teams in 1:54.00.
In Class A 1-meter diving, St. Peter senior Lauren Feder wrapped up her Saints' career, placing 28th out of 32 state competitors. Feder had qualified for state with her fourth-place Section 1A finish with 295.65 points.
7. St. Peter golf
Carter Doose ended his high school golf career with a phenomenal third-place finish at the 2019 AA State Boys Golf Tournament June 13 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
In his third consecutive year, he improved his place each of the last three years. Doose was 44th place in 2017, 10th place in 2018, and improved to third place in 2019.
“Being his coach since seventh-grade, I cannot be more happy for him than I am right now,” coach Neil Doose said. “He has worked so hard to improve his game and his work ethic, dedication and his resiliency has been the best I have ever coached.”
Doose finished round 2 with a 2-over par 74. He finished the front 1-under par and was in a three-way tie for first with 9 holes to play.
“The top two finishers simply had more in the tank and shot a 34 and 36, while Carter fired a 39,” Doose said. “Cecil Belisle from Red Wing was the winner this year, and he also won the championship in 2017 as a sophomore as well.
“Carter started with four straight pars and birdied two of his next three holes and finished with a 35. The second 9 played tougher as the winds began to blow at 15 to 20 mph, and Carter could not quite find a birdie even though he had three or four great opportunities as he finished with a 39 for a total of 74 for the day. Carter tallied only 30 putts, hit 9 fairways and hit 11 Greens in Regulation.”
“The weather conditions were brutal,” Doose said. “It was windy today and rainy yesterday. It didn’t help the scores at all. I shot 74 yesterday and thought I’d be out of it by a lot. It rained the whole day, and I was only two back. I definitely did not play my best either day. I left probably four strokes out there. I did not score my scoring average."
St. Peter sophomore Kendall Nicolai finished in 51st place in his second appearance in the AA State Tournament which was 14 places higher than last year.
“He also worked hard to improve his game since last year, and I am so proud of his accomplishments,” Doose said. Nicolai had 37 putts, hit five fairways, and hit nine GIR to card a total of 40-42 (82) for his 2nd round score.
“Kendall has been very steady at the state tournament as last year he fired two 82s, and this year an 83 and an 82,” Doose said. “Next year I look for him to drop that scoring average into the mid 70s and place even higher. Kendall carded 1 birdie on the day and eight pars.”
With a goal of winning the tournament, Nicolai expressed dissatisfaction with his performance.
“It’s two of the worst rounds I’ve played all year,” Nicolai said. “I became frustrated when I wasn’t hitting the shots I wanted, and that wrecked my entire score. I was shooting for low 70s.”
Nicolai still said his experience “was cool to make state. It would have been a lot cooler if I played better.”
8. St. Peter wrestling
St. Peter junior Eli Hunt didn’t reach as high on the podium as he wished, but he earned a sixth-place medal at Minnesota State Class AA Wrestling Tournament March 2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
One of Hunt’s goals was to medal, but he thought he had a chance of winning the 170-pound weight class.
“One of my goals at the beginning of the season was to reach the podium,” Hunt said. “But it’s not as high as I would have wanted. But I still made it. Not everyone can say that.”
Hunt, who finished 3-3 at state and 34-12 this season, started off with a close 13-11 win over La Crescent senior Colton Jorgenson (18-11).
“My first match I kind of was nervous, got off to a quick start and let the kid back into the match,” he said. “I ended up winning by a takedown in the last 10 seconds.”
Things got tougher in the quarterfinals as Hunt lost 7-6 in overtime in a rematch with Waconia senior Mitch Garnatz (45-13), who Hunt pinned in the section.
That dropped Hunt into the consolation bracket where he opened with a pin in 1:57 over Mahtomedi junior Nate Kujawa (28-24). “That was good to get a pin and get to the second day,” Hunt said.
Then Hunt won the consolation semifinal 11-8 over Marshall senior Elijah Sterner (27-13) to qualify for the medal round.
Big Lake senior Charlie Gellerman (40-7) edged Hunt 3-2 in three overtimes to send Hunt into the fifth-place match.
Then Hunt dropped to the fifth and sixth place match. In the third time meeting Garnatz, Hunt fell 5-1, managing only an escape at the end.
9. St. Peter gymnastics
Bella Edmonds watched Friday’s team competition in the state gymnastics tournament and was amazed at the talent level.
It was an eye-opener for the St. Peter High School junior gymnast. Edmonds’ weekend trip to the Minnesota State High School League gymnastics tournament brought her to the big stage, performing in the Feb. 23 Class A individual competition in the vault.
She’s hoping there’ll be one more chance next year. How’d she do Feb. 23?
“Pretty good,” Edmonds said. “Pretty good on the one.”
She was hoping for a 9.1 in one of her two vault attempts and finished with scores of 9.075 and 9.050 from the composite totals of four judges. Of eight scores, she received four at 9.1, but one judge’s 8.85 held down her final numbers. Edmonds finished 33rd out of 48 state individual vaulters.
For Edmonds, the opportunity to simply be a part of the tournament was enough. This year.
10. St. Peter boys tennis
Playing a pair of close, long matches June 6-7 at the state Class A doubles tournament at InterCity Tennis in Minneapolis, St. Peter senior Bailey More and junior Liam Dixon won one and lost one.
More-Dixon opened with a first-round win over Virginia sophomores Ryan Scherf-Jace Westerbur 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 2 seeded St. Paul Academy and Summit School senior Jeffrey Huang and junior Brennan Keogh eliminated More-Dixon 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
“Bailey and Liam played their best tennis of the year,” St. Peter coach Aaron Rothenbrger said. “They did an excellent job working well together as a doubles pair. They never gave up in their quarterfinal match even after a slow start in the first set, they won the second set, and then down 0-4 in the 3rd set, they nearly came back, losing 6-4.
“Bailey had an excellent career, mainly in doubles and along with Liam had to step up and play singles this season with our team losing several singles players from the previous season. They are both positive leaders to their teammates and along with Ken Ringler and Matt Pettis, all four captains made this season a very successful one.”
Dixon and More, who played mostly No. 1 and 2 singles during the regular season, finished with a 6-2 record together.