On a picturesque Saturday morning, the best cross country runners in the state of Minnesota descended on the campus of St. Olaf College. As the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country team finished their warmups, they knew the challenges ahead.
A difficult course combined with the highest level of competition resulted in a 16th place finish for the Crusaders, but after the race, head coach Dale Compton made it clear to the team how proud he was of their performance.
"There are 12 other teams from our district that would do anything to have gotten 16th here today," he said.
"My performance was exactly what I wanted," said junior James Younge. "My teammates were there and pushed me to do my best,"
All five of the ML/C runners who scored for the team finished within 21 seconds of one another, a point of focus for the group.
Younge paced the Crusaders with a time of 18:26.20 to finish 118th overall, while Jorden Rossow (18:35.93) finished 122nd.
Corbin Deichman (18:38.54), Sam Vetter (18:44.53) and Nathan Strobel (18:47.47) rounded out the scoring for the team with 123rd, 130th and 132nd place finishes.
Strobel faced unusual struggles during the race, as typically this season, he has set the pace for the Crusaders, but a couple of times he received physical contact and had his foot stepped on during the race. Despite that, he battled his way back and finished near the pack.
"I can’t always carry the team; I learned that today," said Strobel. "I had a bad race, but my teammates knew I was struggling, so they came in and gave a helping hand. I am just really grateful for them stepping up."
Soren Kelly (19:36.95) and TJ Waldron (20:32.67) also ran for ML/C and finished 147th and 157th respectively.
ML/C will return the entire squad next season with no seniors running in the meet, and it became clear that the squad is excited to return to state in 2022.
"The offseason has me already excited to keep putting in the hard work and be back here again next year," said Younge.