Minnehaha United’s goal 53 ticks into the second period quickly snowballed into four more, and they went on to defeat the host Minnesota River Bulldogs 8-3 on Saturday in girls hockey action at Le Sueur Community Center.
Trailing 8-0, the Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard 30 seconds later with an Anna Pavlo goal. Assisting Pavlo were Adrianna Bixby and Emma Seaver.
With Keely Olness on the assist, Darbi Dunning scored 56 seconds later, and Pavlo scored unassisted 55 seconds before the final buzzer.
Minnehaha scored just nine seconds into the first period. They out shot the Bulldogs 16-12 in period 1, 14-8 in period 2 and 17-6 in period 3.
Amelia Messer replaced Bulldog starting goalie Madison Kisor after Minnehaha went up 6-0. She gave up a goal 13:49 in the second period and another 3 minutes into period three. Kisor had 15 saves in the loss. Messer stopped 25 shots.
The Bulldogs served two minutes of penalty time in the first period and another two minutes in the second. Minnehaha was sentenced with four minutes in the penalty box, all in the first period.
The 9-6-0 Bulldogs return to action on Jan. 3 when they take on host Marshall in the start of a four-game road trip.