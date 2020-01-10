Two Saints went down with injuries, but St. Peter girls basketball team still rolled to a 57-29 Big South Conference victory over visiting Fairmont on Friday.
Maddie More suffered an ankle injury midway through the first half, was on crutches and went for x-rays. Rhyan Holmgren injured her knee late in the second half, and "the trainer said she's fine," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Her knee buckled a little bit."
"It seemed like we were running the trainer to everybody," Southworth said. "Katie Petersen rolled her ankle the last game, so she's going to out a few weeks."
Two Saints scored in double figures. Sarah Conlon led with 14 points, four assists and four steals. Josie Wiebusch scored 12 points, including 3 of 5 on 3-point shots.
"Josie shot the ball well tonight," Southworth said. "That opened up a lot of other things. Sarah got going later in the second half. There were spurts on offense where we had some movement to get more open shots."
"Defensively I though we played well. We made them shoot contested shots. We ran them off the 3-point line, which was one of our goals. We did not give them any open 3-pointers."
With nine turnovers in the first half and seven in the second half, Southworth said. "We took care of the ball better in the second half."
Both teams had 37 rebounds,
"I don't think we rebounded the ball well enough," Southworth said. "Fairmont did a good job. They had 18 offensive rebounds."
St. Peter improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Fairmont fell to 8-5, 2-3.
"That was a good game for us to keep our position in the conference," Southworth said of the Saints who are second behind Waseca. Fairmont is third.
Saturday's game at Le Sueur-Henderson (1-9) has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Le Sueur.
St. Peter hosts Hutchinson (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
"That will be a big section game for us," Southworth said. "That will be a tough game without having Maddie and Katie. We'll go with what we've got."
Fairmont 16 13 — 29
St. Peter 27 30 — 57
St. Peter 57 (Sarah Conlon 14, Josie Wiebusch 12, Rhyan Holmgren 9, Morgan Kelly 9, Abby Haggenmiller 5, Abby Maloney 4, Maddie More 4)
Rebounds 37 (Lilly Ruffin 8, Kelly 4, Conlon 3, Holmgren 3, Haggenmiller 3, Emma Jones 3, Wiebusch 3, Grace Remmert 2, Amelia Carlson 1, unassigned team 7)
Assists 15 (Conlon 4, Haggenmiller 3, Wiebusch 3, Jones 2, Carlson 1, Holmgren 1 Kelly 1)
Steals 15 (Conlon 4, Jones 3, Remmert 3, Wiebusch 2, Carlson 1, Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1)
Blocks 5 (Ruffin 2, Haggenmiller 1, Kelly 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 23-55 (42%)
3FG 7-17 (41%, Wiebusch 3-5, Conlon 1-4, Holmgren 1-2, Kelly 1-2, Haggenmiller1-3)
FT 4-6 (67%)