Coaches

Sean Keating, head coach, 8th year

Derek Homrighausen, varsity assistant, 12th season

Air Chantharak - B squad, 3rd season

Jared Baron - C squad, 5th season, 8th overall

Tanner Nadeau - 1st season

Key Players

Senior Ethan Grant and Josh Robb; juniors Bennett Olson, Shea Hildebrandt and Vinny Guappone

Keep Your Eye On

Seniors Zach Taylor, Kendall Nicolai, Kelson Lund and Carter Wendroth; and junior Dante Perryman

Moved On

Wyatt Olson, Mason Doherty, Kaden Oeltjenbruns, Josh Johnson, Ethan Volk, Carson Kennedy,

2019-20 Recap

19-9 overall, 8-2  and second in Big South Conference, lost in semifinals of Section 2AAA to Marshall

2021 Season Outlook

"We have a young and inexperienced team entering the 2021 season," Keating said. "We have a lot of hungry guys eager for the opportunity to prove themselves as consistent varsity contributors. We will rely on Ethan Grant and Bennett Olson to take on a bigger scoring and leadership role for us to be successful this season. Our goal is to compete every night and improve throughout the season giving us a chance to compete for a section championship."

Coach's Comments

"As we enter the 2021 season, we are thankful for the opportunity to compete and excited to gain experience and learn along the way. Being consistent at the varsity level especially in class AAA is a big-time challenge that our players are eager to attack. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see players put in a lot of hard work improve and come together as a team. We also have a lot of new players that bring different strengths which will be fun to see how they incorporate into our team." — Sean Keating, head coach. 

By The Numbers

16 — players on the varsity

8 — letter winners

6 — seniors

9 — juniors

1 — sophomore

