St. Pete seniors Theo Giedd and Josh Robb haven been selected to the Big South Conference Baseball All-Conference Team.
St. Peter junior Brogan Hanson earned all-conference honorable mention.
Giedd, a pitcher, center fielder and lead-off hitter, led the Saints with a .403 batting average, a .519 on base percentage and a .519 slugging percentage. He also had a team-highs of 25 hits, eight doubles, 13 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with six.
Giedd posted a 2-4 record on the mound with team highs of 33.2 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts, 22 walks and a 4.57 ERA.
Robb, a pitcher/infielder, was the second leading hitter with a .311 batting average, .469 on base percentage and .393 slugging percentage. He collected 19 hits, five doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs and two stolen bases.
Robb (0-1) had 18.1 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 5.727 ERA.
Hanson, a right fielder, batted .306 with a .393 on base percentage and a .327 slugging percentage. He had 15 hits, one double, three RBIs, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases.
St. Peter freshman pitcher/shortstop Kaeden Guida batted .222 with two hits, one RBI and one stolen base. He finished 0-1 in 6.2 innings pitched with three strikeouts, five walks and a 3.15 ERA.
Junior pitcher/infielder Jake Moelter batted .206 with 13 hits, six doubles, nine RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base. As a pitcher, he went 0-0 in 6.2 innings pitched with four strikeouts, eight walks and a 5.526 ERA.
Junior infielder/outfielder Vinny Guappone batted .205 with eight hits, one double, one triple, eight RBIs, nine runs and six stolen bases.
Freshman catcher Sam Moelter batted .200 with two hits, one RBI, three runs and one stolen base.
Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Ashton Volk batted .194 with 13 hits, three doubles, eight RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases. Volk (0-3) had 15 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 5.115 ERA in 26 innings pitched.
Senior pitcher/infielder Jake Rimstad batted .190 with 12 hits, seven RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base. At pitcher, he went 3-1 with 21 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 2.739 ERA in 23 innings pitched.
Junior pitcher/outfielder Jorgen Jeremiason hit .175 with seven hits, one double, 10 RBIs and five runs. He pitched six innings with an 0-1 record, seven strikeouts, 15 walks and a 7.00 ERA.
Junior infielder Shea Hildebrandt batted .156 with five hits, one triple, three RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base.
Junior pitcher/first baseman Bennett Olson batted .100 with four hits, one double, six RBIs, three runs and one stolen base. Olson (0-0) pitched 6.1 innings with two strikeouts, seven walks and an 11.05 ERA.
Junior infielder/outfielder Riley Throldahl batted .000 with three runs and one stolen base.
Sophomore pitcher David Winnett (0-1) threw seven innings with five strikeout, nine walks and a 12.25 ERA.