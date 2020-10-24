St. Peter freshman Hannah Denzer set school records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle Friday night in the Section 1A championships hosted by Simley at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.
Denzer topped the 200 freestyle record of 2:02.53 by Ashby Roloff in 2016 by placing sixth out of 36 in 2:02.30.
Denzer broke her own 2019 record of 5:29.50 in the 500 freestyle by finishing third out of 32 in 5:29.40.
Denzer is among five medalists for the Saints who placed in the top eight in the section.
Denzer also anchored two relays to eighth places out of 10 entries: the 200 freestyle relay with junior Jaiden Landsom, senior Kathryn Larson and junior Olivia Denzer in 1:48.56 and the 400 freestyle relay with Olivia Denzer, junior Ellie Johnson, and senior Shelby Graft in 4:00.21.
Landsom also medaled in two individual events with fourth place out of 26 in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.74 and seventh place out of 25 in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.60.
St. Peter junior Salena Smit earned a sixth place medal in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.41.
Graft, Landsom, Smit and Larson finished ninth out of 10 in the 200 medley relay in 2:01.93.
Also swimming in the 200 freestyle, Olivia Denzer placed 14th in 2:10.24, sophomore Anna Boomgaarden took 17th in 2:14.65, and junior Morgan Petersen touched 22nd in 2:19.75.
In the 200 individual medley. Johnson led St. Peter with 10th place out of 32 in 2:29.24, followed by freshman Paige Wachal 18th in 2:37.91, senior Amelia Dickie 19th in 2:40.09 and junior Lauren Odland 22nd in 2:44.50.
In the 50 freestyle, Graft led St. Peter in 18th place out of 40 in 26.92. Also for the Saints, Larson finished 25th in 28.05, freshman Eva Zimmerman 26th in 28.13 and eighth-grader Addison Landsom 30th place in 28.24.
Boomgaarden also placed ninth in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.14.
In the 100 freestyle, Olivia Denzer took 21st place out of 39 in 59.69, eighth-grader Trista Landsom 26th place in 1:01.91, Larson 29th place in 1:02.30 and Zimmerman tied for 33rd in 1:03.19.
Also in the 500 freestyle, Johnson placed 13th in 5:56.12, Wachal 17th in 6:14.60 and Petersen 18th in 6:16.01.
Also in the 100 backstroke, Graft finished 11th in 1:06.24, Smit 14th in 1:08.61 and Trista Landsom 22nd in 1:11.33.
Addison Landsom paced St. Peter in the 100 breaststroke in 22nd out of 34 in 1:22.55. Also for St. Peter, Odland finished 27th in 1:23.81 and Dickie 28th in 1:25.51.
St. Peter placed eighth out of 10 teams: 1. Mankato West 344, 2. Mankato East 335, 3. Red Wing 302, 4. Winona 237, 5. Simley 235, 6. St. Peter 202, 7. Faribault 186, 8. Austin 164, 9. Albert Lea 126 and 10. Tri-City United 68.