The shorthanded St. Peter girls golf team took second place in a nine-hole triangular on Thursday at Redwood Falls Golf Club. Redwood Valley took first place with a team score of 375, followed by St. Peter with 396 and New Ulm 408.
Medalist Adrianna Bixby from St. Peter shot 89. Julian Brown and Mila Jenniges were runners up with 90s.
Also for St. Peter. Kate Salzwedel finished with 99, Emily Salfer with 102 and Anna LoFaro with 106. Audra Bixby and Piper Ruble were forced to withdraw from the event after 16 holes to return to St. Peter for a band concert.
"With all things considered I am once again very proud of these girls for stepping up and still being able to shoot sub-400 while not having a full lineup," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "Three of our JV players (Brianna Baker, Natalie Petersen, and Jesse Fast) also got a chance to play 18 holes for the first time which is great experience for making that next step to varsity. The weather was perfect, and the layout of the course gave our girls a chance to experience some great views and some very interesting shots.
"Today’s meet started another very busy time for our girls. We will travel to North Links GC on Saturday for the Mankato Invitational, then to Waseca on Monday for the NRHEG Invitational followed by the BSC Divisional meet at BEA on Tuesday. We will be back home next Thursday to host Mankato East at Shoreland CC."