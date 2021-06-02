St. Peter boys and girls swept the Big South Conference Big School Division Championships Tuesday edging host Marshall.
The boys' team results showed: 1. St. Peter 100, 2. Marshall 75, 3. Worthington 61 and 4. New Ulm 36.
The girls ended up: 1. St. Peter 91, 2. Marshall 85, 3. Worthington 60 and 4. New Ulm 35.
"Boys and girls both enjoyed winning the Big School Big South conference track meet held in Marshall," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said. "The girls squeezed out their win by 6 points over Marshall. Big events for the girls was sweeping the shot put 1-2-3, with all three girls throwing over 30 feet. Two individuals won three events in Maddie More and Keira Friedrich, both were in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, more won the 800 and Friedrich the 1600. Jaiden Landsom placed second in the pole vault.
"On the boys' side we kind of dominated the meet, winning by 25 points. Again our sprinters led the way as we placed 1st and 2nd in the 100-, 200-, 400-meter races. We won the 4x200 and placed 2nd in the 4x100 relays. Teddy Pierret won the shot put with a PR (personal record), which was a pleasant surprise. Kole Guth set a PR in clearing 13 feetfor the pole vault championship.
"All top three finishers garnered All Conference awards."
Triple winner Brook Reicks ran first in the 100-, 200- and 300-meter dashes, plus he landed second in the long jump.
Double winner Alex Bosacker finished first in the 110 intermediate hurdles and the high jump.
Double winner Kole Guth took first in the pole vault and the 4x200 relay with Corbin Herron, Derek Guth and Connor Snow.
Theodore Pierret won the shot put.
Maddie More and Keira Friedrich paced the St. Peter girls with a trio of first places. More won the 800 run, Friedrich won the 1600 run, and both ran on the winning the 4x400 and 4x800 relays with Annika Southworth and Hadley Stuehrenberg.
Josie Wiebusch doubled up with first places in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Cadence Selzler-Campion won the shot put, and Katie Gurrola took first in the discus throw.