St. Peter nearly matched Rochester Mayo hit for hit, but Mayo delivered with runners on base and St. Peter didn't in the regular season finale of the U18 Southern Minny League.
Mayo defeated St. Peter 7-1 on Monday, July 27 at Rochester.
St. Peter jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a lead-off double by Zach Taylor after two outs. Hunter Goebel walked, which was followed by an RBI single by Josh Robb. This would be the only run St, Peter would be able to put up for the night.
Rochester came back with two runs in the bottom of the third and put up three more in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. They then finished out the scoring with a pair of runs in the fifth to win the game 7-1.
Pitching for the Saints were Jake Rimstad four innings, Logan Throdahl one inning, and Theo Giedd one inning to close the game.
The Saints ended the game with seven hits, led by Robb who went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI and Zach Hermanson who also finished 2 for 3. Taylor went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk and scored the lone run. Giedd and Dylan Graft picked up the other two hits.
"We got out to an early lead with a run in the top of the third but could not get any more runs in," St. Peter coach Tim Regner said. "Mayo was able to string together their hits and a couple of walks and misplays in the middle innings to get back ahead.
"We were unable to get any hits and take advantage when we had runners on base. They only had one more hit than us, but they didn’t have any errors and pitched well as we only had a limited number of walks, so we ended up only with the single run.
"Overall we didn’t play a bad game. We threw strikes and played OK in the field but couldn’t get anything going offensively.
"This was the last regular season game for us in the U18 Southern Minny. The league playoffs will begin on Sunday or Monday with the location, time and opponent to be determined after all the regular season games have been completed. It has been a fun year so far, we have gotten to play some quality teams that we have not played in the past with most of them being in the Big 9 conference."