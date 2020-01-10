Notoriously slow starters, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team did it again Thursday in losing to the Mankato East Cougars 4-2 at All Seasons Arena.
East's Hannah Rigdon scored unassisted 24 seconds into the game, and the Cougars increased their lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal by Kaylee Eykyn at 10:44 to go into the locker room at 2-0.
"Once again it just seems to be a reoccurring theme," Bulldogs head coach Tom Blaido said. "We struggle in that first period. The coaches have tried different things to get them to them ready to play that first period, and they give that first period away, and it's catch-up after that.
"It's not the way you want to play. It gives the other team confidence, and it kind of puts your players back on their heals."
The Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second period, and defender Ella Boomgaarden scored on the power play, assisted by defender Lucy Kleschult at 3:20 to cut the lead to 2-1.
"In between periods we really pushed them to get back on that forecheck, quit giving everything up and get back into attacking mode," Blaido said. "In the second and third period, they picked up their play. We made a couple of silly mistakes, but who doesn't."
East went backup by two goals 3-1 at 4:26 on a goal by Kailey Newton, assisted by Eyklyn.
The Bulldog cut the lead to 3-2 on an unassisted goal by center Keely Olness at 3:41 into the third period.
The Cougars finished off the scoring with Eyklyn's second goal unassisted at 8:41.
"They did a nice job," Blaido said of the Cougars. "They won most of the races to the puck in that first period. In the second period, we were winning a lot of the races. We could skate with them. We matched up good with them."
The Lady Bulldogs have never beaten East in Blaido's eight years as a coach.
Shots on goal were fairly even with East having a 27-25 advantage. Bulldogs goalie Madison Kisor made 23 saves, and Cougars goalie Hailey Baker had 23 stops.
Blaido pointed out one stat that's not seen on the score sheet. "Here's a big one. It's hard to win any game with 48 unforced turnovers. If I could keep it around six or seven a period, I'd be happy. We're running about double what we want. It gives the other team the opportunity to score."
East improved to 6-9.
The Bulldogs (10-8, 6-3 Big South Conference) play in a girl-boy doubleheader Saturday in New Um (11-6, 8-0). The puck drops for the girls at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m. New Ulm girls are 10-6, 7-0.
New Ulm shut out the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first meeting Nov. 21.
"We really struggle against those guys," Blaido said. "They keep everybody to under 10 shots on goal. It's just amazing. They struggle to score, but they keep it in your zone the whole time."