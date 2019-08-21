The St. Peter girls tennis team will experience a few major challenges this year but is prepared to positively meet them.
First, they lost to graduation three key starters — No. 1 doubles player Amelia Wernsing; No. 1 singles player Lily Elofson; and No. 2 singles player Caitlin Salfer. They also lost to graduation Anja Bulin, who played some varsity matches last year and was on the tournament team, and senior Grace Werner, who played between No. 3 and 4 singles last year, but is away studying in Germany.
As a result, the 2019 team will need to fill four varsity positions with a young team comprised of more than half eighth and ninth graders and nine total new players. There are six returning varsity players: Ella Boomgaarden (captain, senior), Milena Lund (senior), Lizzy Orth (captain, junior), Emily Salfer (captain, junior), Josie Wiebusch (sophomore), Amelia Hildebrandt (freshman).
A second challenge the team faces this year is the move from Section 2A to 2AA, which means playing against larger schools, particularly at sub-sections and sections.
The Saints opened play at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 versus Glencoe-Silver Lake at the St. Peter High School courts. Captains Boomgaarden, Orth, and Salfer are ready to play whatever role is needed to make the season a successful one.
Team positions
Boomgaarden: I think we will play where ever there is a spot open. Last year, we had a lot of talented singles players, so we didn’t have as much as that opportunity, but we don’t have as many singles players this year. So, if the time arises and we need to fill that spot, I think we all would be fine stepping into that area.
Team improvement
Boomgaarden: We had a meeting and talked about what people did this summer, and it seems people are doing so much more practice over the summer. When I was younger, it was just captain’s practice, but now they are doing Tennis and Life Camps, Mankato lessons/tournaments, lessons with Coach Rothenberger, captain’s practice, and weight lifting and conditioning. The whole team wants to get better and improve.
Orth: I feel like we can see everyone is trying their hardest.
Moving up to AA
Salfer: I think a lot of (the challenge) is mentally, because we know that Class AA is going to be more difficult. So we might feel a little more scared, more nervous, but if we get that out of our minds and think about doing our best at every single game, we will be good.
Boomgaarden: I think it is a good challenge. We have a really young team this year, only two seniors, so the challenge is going to really make those younger girls step up. They are really going to succeed if they start seeing that hard competition right away.
Orth: I feel playing with the teams that play with more difficult skills will make us better tennis players, too, because we will play up to their level.
Boomgaarden: I’m really excited to see the new courts and the new schools we get to travel to as well. We have been going to the same spots for a while, so going to these new high schools and meeting these new teams/girls will be really great.
Hard work
Salfer: Today we worked on moving our feet. That has been a big thing our team needs to work on now. I think if we move our feet, it’ll help our game.
Orth: We need to work as hard as we possibly can, and stay focused. Every shot matters.
Goals
Salfer: Individual goal for me is to work more on my metal game, not getting down if I make a mistake. Team goal is I want to see is us to get closer. We are typically good at getting closer, but this year I want to have more team bonding and hyping each other up.
Orth: Individual goal is to stay focused and not let my mind wander. Stay in the present. If I mess up one shot, not let that get to my head. Team goal is to get as far as we can, and have team bonding to make the younger and new girls feel welcomed.
Boomgaarden: My individual goal is to get better at every match and take it seriously. It’s my senior year and last chance to do a lot of these things, so I want to make sure I do the best I can at every match and at whatever we are doing. As a senior, I really want to help the younger girls and really get them to love tennis as much as I love tennis.
A last message
All three captains: We have a home match Friday; we have a lot of home matches. Come watch us!