The Class AA No. 3 state ranked Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls pinned down a 52-9 win over St. Peter on Thursday.
The Red Bulls had six pins and two forfeits which accounted for 48 of the team's 52 points.
The Saints won two matches. Michael Connor won a 7-5 decision at 145 pounds. In the marquee match, St. Peter No. 2 ranked senior Eli Hunt won by a pin in 7 seconds at 170 over No. 4 ranked senior Nathan Simmonds.
The Red Bulls have seven top 10 state-ranked wrestlers: No. 4 sophomore Jesse Potts at 106, No. 2 junior Lucas Jagodzinske at 120, No. 2 junior Jaxson Rohman at 126, No. 3 junior Connor Simmonds at 138, No. 2 senior Payton Anderson at 152, No. 3 senior Miles Fitzgerald at 160 and No. 4 senior Nathan Simmonds at 170.
The Saints face the Red Bulls again and the rest of the Big South Conference in the conference tournament at at 10 a.m. Saturday at Worthington.
F-MCW 52, St. Peter 9
106 - Cooper Steuber (F-MCW) dec. Nakiye Mercado 5-2
113 - Kain Sanders (F-MCW) pins Taylen Travaille 5:41
120 - Lucas Jagodzinske (F-MCW) pins Amir Loredo-Hollon 2:22
126 - Jaxson Rohman (F-MCW) pins Noah Hunt 3:23
132 - Blake Jagodzinske (F-MCW) pins Brogan Hanson 4:19
138 - Connor Simmonds (F-MCW) pins Nathan Fogal 1:07
145 - Michael Connor (SP) dec. Cale Steuber (F-MCW) 7-5
152 - Carver Rohman (F-MCW) dec. Cole Filand 10-6
160 - Payton Anderson (F-MCW) major dec. Kole Guth 11-2
170 - Eli Hunt (SP) pins Nathan Simmonds 0:07
182 - Max Olson (F-MCW pins Connor Travaille 1:09
195 - Double Forfeit
220 - Jacob Rahn (F-MCW) wins forfeit
285 - Shayne Steinbrink (F-MCW) wins forfeit
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. All
Fairmont/MCW 3-0 4-0
St. Peter 1-1 5-3
New Ulm 0-0 6-8
Waseca 0-1 4-1
Blue Earth 0-1 4-1
St. James 0-1 1-7