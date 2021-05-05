Double winner Tyler Erickson led the Loyola/Cleveland Crusaders track and field teams May 4 in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Invite.
Erickson won the 800- and 1600-meter runs in 2:09.43 and 4:59.57.
"Tyler Erickson had a nice night winning both the 1600 and the 800," Loyola/Cleveland coach Dale Compton said. "He led both races right from the gun. He is having a nice start to the season."
Also for the Crusader boys, Simon Morgan won the 110 hurdles (15.79) and took fifth in the high jump (5-4), James Younge finished fourth in the 1600 (5:30.54), Logan Carlson placed fifth in the 100 dash (12.10) and fourth in the long jump (18-2.75), the 4x100 relay team of Josh Kann, Morgan, Gavin Walters and Carlson placed second (49.25).
For the Crusader girls, Grace Monson placed third in the 3200 run in 15:19.90.
Loyola/Cleveland boys placed fifth of six teams: 1) LCWM-Nicollet 161, 2) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 136, 3) Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, 4) JWP 61, 5) Loyola/Cleveland 51 and 6) Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Martin Luther 48.
Loyola/Cleveland girls finished six of six teams: 1) JWP 171.50, 2) MVL 142, 3) LCWM-Nicollet 97, 4) K-W 66, 5) MT/GHEC/Martin 34.50 and 6) Loyola/Cleveland 6.
"We were missing a few athletes on both the boys and girls teams due to injuries and illnesses," Compton said. "Hopefully we will get healthy and be ready to go for the Valley Conference Meet next week."