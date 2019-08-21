On Monday, the St. Peter girls tennis team played for the first time in the Pine City Tournament. Coach Aaron Rothenberger stated there would be a learning curve as the girls went into this tournament.
“There are a lot of teams that are really good in Class A,” he noted, such as Litchfield, Blue Earth, and Osakis. “There also some AA schools in there, too: Bemidji, Willmar.”
With 13 points total, the Saints placed 7th overall out of 8 teams. Only 6 points separated the 4th-7th place teams. Singles and doubles each played three guaranteed matches for first, third, fifth or seventh place.
Team Placings: No. 1: Litchfield (37 pts.); No. 2: Bemidji (29); No. 3: Blue Earth (28); No. 4: Osakis (19)' No. 5: Willmar (16); No. 6: Pine City (15); No. 7: St. Peter (13); No. 8: Mounds Park Academy (3).
The Saints singles lineup included No. 1 Amelia Hildebrandt (9), No. 2 Milena Lund (12), No. 3 Macy Weller (9) and No. 4: Annika Southworth (7). The Saints doubles lineup included No. 1 Lizzy Orth (12) and Emily Salfer (11); No. 2 Ella Boomgaarden (12) and Josie Wiebusch (10); No. 3 Raina Roemhildt (9) and Molly Voeltz (10); and No. 4: Jayna Matejcek (11) and Erika Volk.
At No. 1 singles, Hildebrandt defeated Zoe Hutton, Mounds Park Academy (MPA) 6-1, 6-0, but Tea Armstrong (11), of Blue Earth, then defeated Hildebrandt 6-1, 6-1.
In the third place consolation match, Savannah Haugen (10), of Bemidji, defeated Hildebrandt 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Elise Bierbaum (11), of Litchfield beat, Lund 6-0, 6-0, and Ashley Prahl, of Willmar, 6-1, 6-0. Frey Rahm, of MPA, then defeated Lund 6-2, 6-1 in the seventh place match.
In action at No. 3 singles, Emily Dondelinger (9), of Bemidji, edged out Weller 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, and then Alyssa Morrell, of Willmar won 6-2, 6-1. In the seventh place match, Khushi Jain, of MPA, defeated Weller 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 4 singles, Marissa Benz (10), of Blue Earth, won over Southworth 7-5, 6-2. Southworth then outlasted Darby Neis (9), of Bemidji, in an epic 2-6, 6-3, 18-16 match. In the third place match, Southworth defeated Priya Manda, of MPS, 7-5, 6-4.
Over at No. 1 doubles, Orth-Salfer defeated Maggie Fritsch and Gabi Magistad, of MPA, 6-0, 6-2. Camryn Hoffarth (12) and Mara VanNyhuis (10), of Osakis, then beat Orth-Salfer 6-2, 6-1. In the third place match, Maddie Berglund (10) and Katie Miller (11), of Pine City, won a tight contest over Orth-Salfer 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.
No. 2 doubles pairing Boomgaarden-Wiebusch defeated Abby Stauffenecker and Kara Hisken, of Willmar 6-3, 6-4. Chloe Hasbargen (10) and Paige Anderson (10), of Bemidji, then beat Boomgaarden-Wiebusch 6-3, 6-0. In the third place match, Boomgaarden-Wiebusch brushed off Sydney Rach (11) and Kadyn Triebenbach (11), of Osakis, 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 doubles, Voeltz-Roemhildt defeated Malia Mikyska (8) and Rhaya Merrick (10), of Pine City, 6-2, 6-0, but Hannah Nelson (12) and Aftyn Schhmidt (12), of Bemidji defeated the St. Peter duo 6-2, 6-0. In the third place match, Ryanna Steinhaus (9) and Lauren Erickson (9), of Litchfield, defeated Voeltz-Roemhildt 6-0, 6-0.
And in No. 4 doubles matchups, a pairing from Osakis beat Matejcek-Volk 6-1, 6-0, followed by Emily Guzik (12)-Lena Roubinek (8), of Pine City, beating Matejcek-Volk 6-3, 6-1. In the seventh place match, Matejcek-Volk recovered nicely to beat a MPA duo 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).