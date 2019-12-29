St. Peter senior center Wyatt Olson broke the school record with 46 points in the Saints' 100-81 loss to Sunrise Mountain, Arizona, in the second round of the Oak Grove Carnal Classic boys basketball tournament Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Olson broke Brodie Raymond's school record of 44 in his game in 2010 versus Blue Earth. Olson also had 19 rebounds versus Sunrise. He was 15 of 27 from 2's, 2 of 2 from 3 and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
"Wyatt's game was super impressive and proud of him," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "He controlled the glass, scored at will inside, had 8 offensive rebounds, and played virtually every minute of the game."
Sunrise Mountain (13-2) also reached 100 points in a first-round 101-60 win over Oak Grove.
Sunrise was 11 of 19 from 3 in the first half and shot 61 percent from the field.
"It felt like they couldn't miss!" Keating said. "That was the main difference in the game. We didn't shoot the 3 like we can 8 of 25 (31 percent), and that prevented us from having a chance down the stretch. We cut it to 15 a few times in the 2nd half but couldn't get closer. We had three 3's in the first half that were half way down and unfortunately we went into halftime down 60-40."
"Sunrise is a great team, coached by 1987 Oak Grove graduate Gary Rath," Keating said. "They have a school enrollment of 2,100 students. They feature 6-foot-6 inch Colin Carey a high-flying athletic player who has been offered by Division 1 Northern Arizona University. They don't play anyone under 6-1 and their front line is 6-6, 6-5, 6-6. Carey had 27 points and 6-5 senior Tanner Mayer had 29. Those two were tough to stop and were a combined 9 of 18 from 3."
St. Peter point guard Ethan Grant dolled out eight assists and had three steals and seven points. Bennett Olson of St. Peter also scored in double digits with 10 points.
"The speed of the game was the fastest we have played all year," Keating said. "It was a great learning experience for our guys. I kept telling them all game 'this is how we get better, playing teams like this, we can't replicate this in practice. We can use this game to hopefully catapult us forward heading into the New Year with some big AAA games coming up with Byron and St. Croix Lutheran."
The tournament honored longtime Oak Grove boys basketball coach Steve Carnal, who recovered from pprostrate cancer. The four head coaches in the tournament played for Carnal in high school — Oak Grove coached by 1985 graduate Kyle Card; Hawley, coached by 1999 graduate Nathan Stoa; St. Peter, coached by 2001 graduate Sean Keating and Sunrise Mountain, located in Peoria, Ariz., coached by 1987 graduate Gary Rath.
Carnal coached at Oak Grove from 1980-2008 with a career record of 559-223 with 12 district championships, three regional titles and a state championship in 2000.
"Overall I just want to say this event was super special to me personally and the Oak Grove community," Keating said. "It's something I will cherish and am thankful to our booster club, administration and parents allowed us to do. Coach Carnal spent his whole career having a positive impact on young people and helping them become the people they had the potential to be. I am proud and happy we could honor that because that is what a career in education and coaching is all about."
After the winter break, St. Peter (7-3) then heads back to the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 hosting St. James.
St Peter 40 41 81
Sunrise 60 40 100
St. Peter 81 (Wyatt Olson 46, Bennett Olson 10, Josh Johnson 7, Shea Hildebrandt 3, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 8, Ethan Grant 7)