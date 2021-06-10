Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team opened the season by sweeping a doubleheader over Cleveland 15-6 and 16-3 in five innings on June 8 at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur. The next night Watertown shut out LS-H 6-0 at the Frank.
LS-H 15, Cleveland 6
LS-H scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to blow open a close game.
Cleveland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
LS-H answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to tie it 3-3.
Cleveland scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 6-3 lead.
But with a dozen runs in the bottom of the fourth, LS-H finished off Cleveland 15-6.
Cleveland actually out hit LS-H 11-9, but had five errors and allowed five walks compared to three errors and no walks allowed by LS-H.
Three LS-H players had two hits each. Charlie Weick and Sam Gupton both went 2-for- 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tanner Tellijohn also batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Three LS-H players had a hit each. Nathan Gregersen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Aidan Gulbrandson batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Ethan Hathaway hit 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
LS-H pitcher Zach Berndt went the distance, allowing six runs (three earned) on 11 hits, no walks and three strikeouts to pick up the victory.
Cleveland also had three players with two hits apiece. Carter Dylla went 2-for-4 with two runs. Jackson Meyer batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Elijah Sullivan finished 2-for-4 with a run.
Five others had a hit each. Colby Amundson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Ethan Fuller finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kaleb Timlin went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Carter Zimmerman hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Dylla pitched the first three innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Colin Krenik pitched the last inning, giving up seven runs (none earned) on four hits, two walks and one strikeout.
LS-H 16, Cleveland 3
LS-H picked up where it left off in the first game with nine runs in the top of the first inning in the second game.
Tom Gupton and Gulbrandson led the 16-hit attack with perfect 3-for-3 games. Gupton doubled, tripled, drove in four runs and scored one. Gilbrandson drove in one and scored three.
Getting two hits each, Hathaway went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs, and Gregersen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Six others had a hit each. Brody Berndt went 1-for-2 with a run. David Gupton hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Sam Gupton batted 1-for-3 with a run and four RBIs. Tellijohn finished 1-for-3 with a run. Brogan McMillan tripled and scored a run in going 1-for-1. Jacob Stolley batted 1-for-1 with a double and a run.
David Gupton pitched all five innings to get the win. He threw a five hitter with three earned runs, three walks and six strikeouts.
Cleveland had one player with multiple hits. Elijah Sullivan went 2-for-3.
Zimmerman finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs
Dylla batted 1-for-3 with two walks and runs.
Tanyon Hoheisel batted 1-for-1.