Bodies were flying all over the court Monday night when the St. Peter Saints hosted the Central Raiders. The match saw the Saints fall behind early but continually battled back and showed the team's passion and heart as they furiously fought to come back.
Ultimately though, it was the Raiders that survived the night for the 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25) win, despite several incredible defensive displays from St. Peter.
"We did really well to bounce back," said Saints libero McKenna Van Zee. "Our communication definitely lacked a bit at first but I think we can come back from that and get stronger and play better as a team."
In the first set, the Raiders jumped out to a 9-3 lead to force a timeout from St. Peter. As they would throughout the night, the Saints bounced back, and with Riley Rubishcko serving, they went on a 6-0 run forcing Central to take a timeout.
The Raiders changed the momentum once again and we able to find gaps in the St. Peter block to take a 16-9 lead. That scoring disparity proved too much to come back from and Central took the first set 25-18.
Things were even more lopsided to start the second set as the Raiders jumped out to a 14-5 lead that seemed to take all the energy out of the building. The Saints banded together and assembled a massive rally, which was punctuated by a pair of blocks from Dani Johnson, as they cut the Central lead to 16-15.
The teams then traded points but it was the Raiders who pulled ahead to a 22-17 lead forcing St. Peter to use its final timeout of the set. The Saints were unable to cut into the Central lead though and the Raiders took the 2-0 lead winning the set 25-20.
St. Peter continued to build momentum in the third set and jumped out to a 10-5 lead as Saints players were giving their all to keep possessions alive and diving to get every possible ball.
"It was teamwork and all of us coming together as a team and saying we need to get our blocks better and improve our coverage in general," said Van Zee. "We are so open with each other we work great as a team, we feel like can do anything together."
St. Peter managed to maintain a three to five point lead throughout the set and with every big hit or diving save, the gymnasium erupted with cheers. The Saints ultimately took the set 25-20 to force the game into a fourth set.
The first point in the fourth set came when Kylee Horner crushed a ball from the left side of the net into the heart of the Raiders defense. Once again the teams traded points in the early going. With Central holding an 8-6 lead, Lilly Ruffin crashed the net and tipped a kill over the block into a gap.
That kill helped to push the momentum back in favor of the Saints and they went on a 9-2 run. During the run, it appeared as though the Raiders had a kill on the board until Grace Remmert dove at the spiked ball and was able to pancake the ball back into the air. Central players began to celebrate, not realizing the ball was still live and despite re-engaging on defense, the Saints came away with the point.
The Raiders battled back from that deficit though and the teams found themselves knotted up at 24-24. St. Peter took the following point on a tip kill from Ruffin which caused Central to use a timeout with set point on the line. The Raiders were able to survive the next point to tie the match at 25-25 before they placed a kill in a gap to take the 26-25 advantage.
With the advantage, Central was able to force St. Peter to make a scrambling defensive play which resulted in a a perfectly set shot to give the Raiders the 27-25 set win and the 3-1 match win.
Remmert and Brooke Rehnelt led St. Peter in kills with 10 each with Remmert adding 14 assists and 18 digs.
Van Zee led the team in digs with 23 while adding six assists on the night Mallory Hartfiel finished with 12 digs and 13 assists.
Abby Maloney recorded 10 service points while Rubishcko finished with eight service points.
St. Peter returns to the floor Tuesday, Sept. 21 when the team travels to Waseca to take on the Bluejays with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.