St. Peter (56082)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late along with gusty winds. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.