With the 2021 girls soccer season in the review mirror, the St. Peter team handed out postseason accolades this week. Along with All-Conference players, the Saints awarded several team trophies as well as a highest GPA award which would be shared by five of the girls.

"After a year filled with growth, new positions, and finding our way, we are excited to look forward to next year," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner.

St. Peter GS all-conference

St. Peter's All-Conference players, from left to right, Adrianna Bixby, Katie Gurrola, and Grace Dlouhy. (Photo Courtesy Breanna Landsteiner.)

Three members of the team earned All-Conference honors for their play, midfielder Adrianna Bixby, forward Grace Dlouhy and goalkeeper Katie Gurrola. Bixby led St. Peter with 10 goals scored on the season to go along with a team high five assists. Dlouhy was second on the team in goals scored with seven while adding three assists, and Gurrola recorded six shutout victories in her senior campaign.

St. Peter GS team awards

Saints team award winners, from left to right, Best Positive Attitude: Adrianna Bixby, MVP: Katie Gurrola, Saints Award: Ryenne Pettis, Offensive player of the year: Grace Dlouhy and Defensive player of the year: Sam Madden. (Photo Courtesy Breanna Landsteiner.)

The team handed out individual awards to players which included team MVP which was given to Gurrola, offensive player of the year which was awarded to Dlouhy, defensive player of the year to Sam Madden, the Saints award which was earned by senior Ryenne Pettis, and Best Positive Attitude which was awarded to Bixby.

St. Peter GS highest GPA

St. Peter girls soccer players tied with the highest GPA on the team, from left to right,  Rachel Salfer, Ellie Letts, Adrianna Bixby, Grace Dlouhy and Audra Bixby. (Photo Courtesy Breanna Landsteiner.)

Finally, the team awarded the girls with the highest GPA on the team which ended as a five-way tie between Adrianna Bixby, Audra Bixby, Rachel Salfer, Ellie Letts and Grace Dlouhy.

"We have 18 returning players for the 2022 season," said Landsteiner. "We are going to miss our two seniors, Katie and Ryenne, but we wish them nothing but the best of luck with all of their future plans."

