St. Peter High School senior Eli Hunt has made First Team academic all state in wrestling.
The 2020 edition of The Guillotine Academic All-State honorees features 30 first-team members, 30 second-team members, 30 third-team members and 33 honorable mention wrestlers.
Hunt, 170 pounds, is a two-time state place winner. He finished fifth at 170 pounds in 2020 in Class AA as a senior. He placed sixth at 170 pounds as a junior.
Hunt had a season record of 41-5. He ended his high school career with a record of 148-63, including 89 pins.
Hunt's Grade Point Average is 4.0. Honors and achievements include two-time Big South All-Conference, and 2019 Class AAAA Academic All-State for football. Hunt is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Hunt's future plans are to wrestle at Concordia-Moorhead and pursue a degree in education. His parents are Matt and Kari Leonard, and his head coaches are Keith Hanson and Ryan Timmerman.
Three Tri-City United Titan wrestlers who made state also among the honorees.
Senior Jose Reyes made the Second Team. Juniors Riley O'Malley and Brody Rud earned honorable mention.
Reyes, 195 pounds, had a 4.0 GPA with a 34-10 record. He did not place at state. His head coaches are Paul Norgren and Shaun Timmerman.
O’Malley, 182 pounds, earned a 3.51 GPA, a 39-12 record and did not place at state.
Rud, 170 pounds, finished with a 3.26 GPA, a 23-13 record and did not place at state.
One hundred twenty-seven total wrestlers, representing 59 teams, were submitted this season. Points were tallied based on current varsity wins, current state tournament placement, and cumulative high school GPA. Each of the first team wrestlers receives two certificates and a letter of recognition.
Everyone on the first team placed fifth or higher at state this year, including 13 champions and seven runners-up. First team members have an average of 46 season wins, an average season win-percentage of 93 percent, and an average GPA of 3.78.
The 2020 Guillotine Academic All-State wrestlers appear in the May 15th issue of The Guillotine Newsmagazine.