In a back-and-forth boys hockey battle, the Minnesota River Bulldogs edged the Worthington Trojans 3-2 on Friday with a pair of first-time varsity goal scorers at Worthington Ice Arena.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead at 9:36 of the first period.
The Bulldogs tied it 1-1 on a goal by senior right wing Seth Reicks, assisted by junior left wing Brendan O'Keefe and senior center Brady Sowder, at 13:30 of the first period. Reicks leads the Bulldogs with eight goals this season.
Minnesota River went up 2-1 on a power-play goal by sophomore wing Alex Schaffer, assisted by senior wing Finn Gibson, at 11:03 of the second period. It was Shaffer's first varsity goal.
Worthington evened the score 2-2 on a power-play goal at 16:10 of the second period.
Freshman defenseman Ethan Hathaway scored the game-winning goal, his first varsity goal, 1:30 into the third period with an assist from Schaffer.
Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek faced 27 shots on goal and made 25 saves. Worthington goalie Preston Tharixay made 30 saves on 37 shots.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 5-1) host Worthington (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Worthington and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur.