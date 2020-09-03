Maple River sophomore Cole Stenzel and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson had a close battle for first Thursday in the season-opening Loyola/Cleveland Triangular.
Stenzel finished the 5K race in 17 minutes, 31.2 seconds. Erickson took runner-up in 17:39.9 out of 25 runners.
Loyola/Cleveland finished a close third in the team standings. Maple River took the team title with 29 points, followed by Madelia Truman/GHRC 47 and Loyola/Cleveland 49.
Also for the Crusaders, sophomore James Younge finished third in 18:51, freshman Jorden Rossow 11th in 21:01.9, junior Grant Wangsness 18th in 23:48.0, freshman Nathan Strobel 19th in 23:48.9, and freshman Andrew Bublotz 23rd in 26:48.6.
Loyola/Cleveland girls finished second. Maple River, which took the top five places, including medalist, freshman Claire McGregor in 22:15.1, ran away with the girls’ team title with 15 points. Loyola/Cleveland scored 55 and Madelai/Truman/GHEC 69.
Freshman Lydsey Wangsness led the Crusaders in sixth place (25:05.4) out of 22 runners. Senior teammate Macey Ziebarth placed 10th in 26:53.8.
Also for the the Crusaders, junior Marie Leonard placed 14th in 30:02.5, freshman Cora Koester 15th in 30:02.8, freshman Jewel Factor 16th in 30:17.3 and freshman Lilly Croat 17th in 31:12.2.
Loyola/Cleveland will hit the trail next in a triangular with Belle Plaine and Le Sueur-Henderson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Montgomery National Golf Club. It is part of the Minnesota River Conference championship, although Loyola is not in the River Conference.
Because of Minnesota State High School League rules during the COVID-19 virus, there is a limit of 250 spectators, not counting participants and workers. Fans are recommended to wear masks and be socially distant. Fans are not allowed at the finish line.
Results will be at the website Pickle Events.