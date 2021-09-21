The last Minnesota Sprint car series race was held for the season and 17 cars signed in to compete. Brett Allen drew the pole position start and took off like a lightning bug but then encountered ignition troubles and pulled off the track. That gave the lead to Mike Stien.
An incident occurred on lap eight when Zach Wight rolled of the track in turn No. 2 causing a red flag. Four cars were involved and left the track. On the restart, Bill Johnson, who had been following Stien around the track, took the lead.
The cars were bunched together as Stien was soon contending with Trevor Serbus and Javen Ostermann. Once again, lapped traffic played a factor at the end of the race with Johnson able to make a great pass and take the checkers just ahead of high flying Serbus at the end.
Trent Loverude had a $1,000.00 payday for his win in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified Jeff Rucks Memorial Night at the Arlington Raceway. Dan Menk jumped to the lead at the drop of the first green flag but soon was contending with Clint Hatlestad who had started next to Menk.
For eight laps the two drivers raced side by side with Hatlestad ahead. Then a caution came out and Menk was able to get around Hatlestad on the restart, he led for the next five laps with Trent Loverude moving through the field and also getting around Hatlestad.
With only a few laps left in the race, lapped traffic became a factor and Menk took the wrong line as Loverude took over the race and went on to win with Menk taking second and Matt Gilbertson finishing ahead of Hatlestad at the line.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car feature was a nail biter from start to finish. The 23 cars were four and five wide throughout the race. Dave Moriarty led the first two laps from his pole position start until Matt Speckman got around him. For the next 16 laps Speckman was able to hold off the fast and furious pack behind him until a red flag came out for Patrick Schauer as he got too high going into turn No. 1 and rolled his car several times.
He was ok, but out of the race. Speckman was able to maintain his lead but only for two laps as Shaun Bruns, Dan Mackenthun and Chad Schroeder along with Brent Uecker went into turn No. 1 five wide and Bruns came out the leader.
On the white flag lap, Schroeder was ahead of Mackenthun at the line, but when the checkers fell, Mackenthun pulled ahead to take second behind Bruns, Schroeder took third and Speckman took fourth for a close finish.
Graff took third ahead of Ostermann and Stien. Both Ostermann and Stien were found too light at the scales after post race teching which gave Matt Johnson fourth place. Trevor Serbus is the Minnesota IMCA Sprint Series champion.
Rookie driver Tony Steffensmeier had a great run in the Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature as he started eighth and by lap five was in the lead after passing Eric Bassett for the lead on lap four. A caution came out for the spinning car of 21j on lap seven which then gave Matt Looft a great opportunity as he was now in second place and jumped to the lead on the restart.
Steffensmier tried to hold on, but found himself in a battle with Jared Boumester who had started 10th in the field. The cars were four wide at times on the track, but in the end Looft took the checkers first ahead of Boumeester and Steffensmeier who held on for third just feet ahead of Bassett.
Karl Hewitt Jr was victorious once again in the eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature, leading the race for the last 12 laps with a commanding lead. Dakota Robinson took 2nd ahead of Logan Wagenious.
RJ Esquida led the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature from start to finish. There was an early caution when the 01 of Justin McConnell hit the turn number four wall which caused his car to quit running. On the restart, Esqueda once again took the lead ahead of Brett McConnell and the two raced each other to the finish with Esquida coming out the winner. McConnell took second ahead of Alan Lahr.
Parker Larson challenged Cory Probst for the entire Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature but had to settle for second behind hard charging Cory Probst who won the race again. Jed Trebelhorn took third behind Larson.