The Minnesota River Bulldogs took a step up in the rematch with Big South Conference leader New Ulm.
But the Bulldogs couldn't quite get over the hump and fell to the Eagles 3-1 on Tuesday night at Le Sueur Community Center.
New Ulm (12-4-1 overall, 10-1 conference and ranked at the top of Section 3A) beat Minnesota River 8-1 on Jan. 11.
But the Bulldogs (9-9, 7-4 and ranked fifth in Section 1A) were ready for the rematch. "Showing that we can play with a top team in the section should be good mentality wise," Roehrkasse said.
Comparing the last game against New Ulm, Roehrkasse said, "We were much more aggressive. Last time we waited to see what they were going to do and let them dictate the pace of play. I thought we were controlled that for the most part most of the game. And we played with a little more energy."
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 3:49 of the first period on a goal by right wing Shawn Lehtinen, assisted by left wing Charlie Weick.
"Charlie kind of flicked it up in our defensive zone," Roehrkasse said. "Shawn batted it out of the air, then won a foot race to it, and had a breakaway and went over the goalie's shoulder."
It was Lehtinen's team-leading 12th goal and 28th point of the season. Weick ranks second in scoring with nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.
New Ulm tied it 1-1 on when defenseman Ethan O'Connor shot in a rebound off a shot by forward Teagan Kamm, at 8:10 of the first period.
After a scoreless second period, the Eagles took a 2-1 lead at 9:14 of the third period on an unassisted goal by forward Noah Wilmes.
Then after the Bulldogs pulled their goalie for a sixth attacker with 1:43 remaining, forward Glavine Schugel scored into an open net, assisted by forward Nolan Drill with 40 seconds left.
"A bounce here or there," Roehrkasse said. "We had a couple of chances down low that we couldn't bury on them, and they buried one. That was kind of the big difference.
"But I thought our guys played hard and played well especially in longer stretches. We just weren't able to capitalize on a couple of opportunities. Hopefully we can build off of this and keep going in the right direction getting ready for the end of the season."
What do the Bulldogs need to work on?
"The biggest thing is we gave ourselves opportunities, but at times were made one too many moves," Roehrkasse said. "You want guys working their butts off and doing that extra stuff, but at times we could have got our shots to the net, and they get a stick in the way. Things like that we're still learning and fighting through. We'll learned from it, and get better for it."
The Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 35-24. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 32 saves. New Ulm goalie JOey Gag stopped 23.
"Mitch did a really nice job of keeping us in it tonight," Roehrkasse said. "In the second period they have a couple of barrages at him, and he did a nice job of standing up and keeping this a 1-1 game. That second one was a tough goal
The Bulldogs journey to Redwood Valley (2-12, 1-9) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Bulldog beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Dec. 17.
"Hopefully we come with this kind of energy and then we have a chance to be successful each night," Roehrkasse said.
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T Pts. Overall
New Ulm 10 1 0 18 12-4-1
Marshall 10 2 0 20 13-6-0
Luverne 8 2 0 14 12-4-0
Minnesota River 7 34 0 14 9-9-0
Waseca 5 4 0 10 9-5-0
Windom 3 6 0 6 3-10-1
Worthington 3 9 0 6 3-13-0
Redwood Valley 1 9 0 2 2-12-0
Fairmont 1 11 0 2 3-15-0