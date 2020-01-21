St. Peter (56082)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.