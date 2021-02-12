No. 5 Class AA state ranked Minnehaha Academy defeated St. Peter 58-46 Thursday in Minneapolis, but Saints senior forward Morgan Kelly scored a game-high 17 points to reach 1,000 points for her career. She also grabbed a game-high10 rebounds for a double-double.
"Morgan Kelly scored her 1,000 point tonight which is quite an accomplishment," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "Having only 1 point at half, I didn't think it would happen this game. She really turned it on the second part of the game and was a difference maker for us scoring 16 the second half."
Rhyan Holmgen also scored in double digits for St. Peter with 14 points. Maddie Kamm paced the Saints with three steals.
But the Saints had a hard time adjusting to Minnehaha's quickness in the first half.
"Minnehaha presented a different challenge than we have seen this season," Southworth said. "They are a very athletic and quick team at every position. We have not seen that type of quickness yet this season, and the first half of the game we did not adjust well to it. We seemed to be a step slow to loose balls and also rushing our shots which resulted in us missing some easy shots."
The Saints played Minnehaha even in the second half.
"We were down 21 points in the second half, and the good thing is we kept fighting," Southworth said. "We brought the deficit down to 5 but could not get any closer. Anytime you get down that far, just to get close takes a lot of energy and we didn't have enough left in the tank to overcome that deficit."
Minnehaha improved to 7-1, while St. Peter fell to 7-2.
St. Peter travels to Kasson-Mantorville (7-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday.