Led by all-around champion Trista Landsom, St. Peter gymnastics team defeated Waseca for the second time this season 129.175-127.500 on Thursday at Waseca Intermediate School Gymnastics Center.
Landsom finished first all-around (33.6), fourth on vault (8.65), third on floor exercises (8.675), first on uneven bars (8.425), third on balance beam (7.85) and third on floor exercises (8.675).
Anna Klatt of St. Peter took third all-around (32.025) with third on vault (8.675), tied for eighth on bars (6.725), second on beam (7.875) and second on floor (8.75).
Audrey Kennedy landed fifth all-around (31.55) with ninth on vault (8.025), sixth on bars (7.35), first on beam (8.15) and seventh on floor (8.05).
Kaylee Moreau finished seventh all-around (31.00) with sixth on vault (8.325), fifth on bars (7.35), sixth on beam (7.5) and eighth on floor (7.825).
Makayla Moline placed eighth on vault (8.05), fourth on bars (7.7) and eighth on beam (7.325).
Nora Fondie finished 10th on floor (7.3).
Fondie also led the Saints' junior varsity which lost to Waseca 105.25-95.55
Fondie took second on bars (4.9), first on beam (7.55) and tied for second on floor (7.7) with teammate Lexi Johnson. Johnson led St. Peter on bars (6.9).
St. Peter (5-1) hosts the Martin County West Area Magic (MCW, Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Fairmont) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.