In a close, physical battle, St. Peter and Fairmont finished in a 1-1 tie Tuesday night at St. Peter Middle School's Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field.
Dripping in sweat after the game, senior striker Emma Jones said: "They're one of the more aggressive teams we play. They like to get balls out of the air, first to balls. They wanted it badly. We want it very badly, too."
It is the second time in a week that the Saints (3-0-1) and the Cardinals(1-2-1) have met. St. Peter won the first meeting 2-1 on Friday.
"It was a tough one," Jones said of the rematch. "Both teams were very competitive. Like coach said, it was one of the toughest teams we play. Since we beat them last week, they wanted to come out and beat us even more. Especially in the second half, after we scored, we had one breakdown and the whole team got tired. Then they capitalized on that and went out stronger and wanted to finish."
The Saints dominated the first half, outshooting the Cardinals 16-2 and taking a 1-0 lead with 29 seconds remaining.
Jones scored the goal, her team-leading fourth of the season, assisted by senior midfielder Miranda Seham.
Seham passed the ball up the middle through Fairmont defenders to Jones, who went around a defender and scored.
Fairmont went on the attack more in the second half, outshooting St. Peter 5-2 and finally scoring with 15:11 remaining on a goal by senior midfielder Brooklyn Meyer off a corner kick.
"For the first half, we connected a lot more, from the outside up to the 18 [yard line] to get it in the net, instead of just through balls kicking it up," Jones said. "You need to be more of a team instead of kicking it to one person and they go. That's what we were doing. We were all getting tired and no one wanted the ball. You've got 10 other teammates to help you out."
The Cardinals nearly scored with a second left, but St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola made the save, her sixth of the game. Fairmont goalkeeper Cadee Becker had 17 stops as the Saints out shot the Cardinals 18-7.
"We had a lot of opportunities tonight," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "We need to work on capitalizing and finishing those opportunities.
"We've got to change some things up defensively. We can't let breakdowns happen when we get tired.
"Fairmont is a tough opponent. They come out to play every day. I'll take a tie, but a win would have been better."
Jones said Waseca (2-0) also is an aggressive team that will provide tough competition for St. Peter. The Saints and the Bluejays will meet in back-to-back games Sept. 25 at St.Peter and Sept. 29 at Waseca.
St. Peter travels to Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair (1-1-1) at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran College. It's being held at the college because Loyola does not have lights.