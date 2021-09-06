The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature was a great race once again as there was three wide racing for several laps. Randy Melvin held the lead for two laps but by lap three, Ryan Bjerkeset of St. Peter was the leader with Brent Uecker, Chad Schroeder and Curt Lund all racing side by side for multiple laps and trading spots on the track.
In the end, Bjerkeset was the winner with Schroeder claiming second just feet ahead of Uecker and Lund crossed in fourth place after causing an early race yellow flag and having to start in the rear of the field.
The EZ Wash & Storage Truck Cross driver rookie Kyle Johnson of St. Peter also found victory lane for the first time this season, besting the other 10 drivers in the field to win. Dakota Bryant took second and Brice Reierson took third place.
Aaron Brinkman of Gaylord found his way to victory lane in the Maverick Automotive Auto Cross feature by paying attention to the flags and winning the race, after four of the 13 cars starting pulled off too early when other drivers received the black flag. Trevor Falk followed Brinkman to the checkered flag with Brenna Braunworth taking third.
In the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature, there were two different leaders with Tom Huseby leading the first four laps of the race from his pole position start. By lap five, Cory Probst once again took command of the race and took the checkers with Huseby taking second and Matt Olson moving up eight spots to take third.
In the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature, Alan Lahr won the feature for the second week in a row. He led from start to finish from his second row start. Nate Coopman, who had started seventh, moved quickly through the pack to challenge Lahr but ran out of time and settled for second ahead of Justin Dose.
Rod Manthey took the lead on the first lap of the eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature in the flag-to-flag race. By lap three, Karl Hewitt Jr., was challenging him as the two drivers traded spots many times on the track.
Hewitt would get underneath Manthey and come across the line in first place, but by turn two, Manthey would have the front spot again, this went on for several laps until finally Hewitt pulled away and was able to take the checkered before Manthey. Mori Oestriech took third place.
There were two different leaders in the Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature with Dan Paplow taking the lead at the drop of the green flag and Travis Schurmann on his tail. The two raced side by side for a while, but then had to contend with Jared Bourmeester as he was contending for the lead by lap six.
A couple laps later, a yellow flag came out for a stalled car on the front stretch which restacked the cars. This time Matt Looft was able to move forward and he was now challenging Boumeester for the remaining laps, but he couldn't get around him and settled for second ahead of Eric Larson.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature was fun to see. Dan Menk was the early leader and he and Trent Loverude traded spots the first six laps of the race until Chad Porter, who had started 10th, was also in the mix
On lap seven, Menk pulled off the track with troubles and then Loverude and Porter were challenging each other as the two drove around lapped traffic. In the end Loverude finished in first to claim victory and Porter took second ahead of Kylie Kath of Clarmont.