The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team (11-6) is seeded No. 6 and will travel to New Ulm Civic Center face off against No. 3 seeded New Ulm (14-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
The Bulldogs and the Eagles split two games during the regular season with New Ulm winning 4-2 on Feb. 18 and Minnesota River winning 2-0 on Feb.23.
The winner of Minnesota River and New Ulm faces No. 2 seeded Delano Rockford (8-10), which has a bye in the first round, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Delano Sports Center.
In the other first-round, play-in game Tuesday, No. 4 Hutchinson (6-11) hosts No. 5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (3-10-1). The winner plays at No.1 seeded Mound-Westonka/Watertown Mayer/Southwest Christian (12-2 and ranked No 5 in the state) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Thaler Arena.
The section chamoionship will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.