Coaches
Aaron Rothenberger: Head Coach (9th year, 14th year on the coaching staff)
Bob Messerli: Assistant Varsity and JV Coach (5th Season)
Key Players
Kelson Lund (12th) and Marty Anderson (10th)
Keep Your Eye On
Anders Dixon (10th) and Will Elias (10th)
Moved on
Kai Anderson, Harrison Dean, Liam Dixon (captain), Wareke Gillette, Daniel Nadeau, Jack Harvey, Xavier Schugel and Gabe Wilson
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"It was very unfortunate to all the seniors who missed out on their final season," Rothenberger said.
2019 Recap
Lost in the Section 2A semifinals to Breck. Liam Dixon and Bailey More qualified for state doubles tournament.
2021 Season Outlook
"No expectations, just hope to compete and make it through a full season," Rothenberger said.
Coach's Comments
"Our team is mostly made up of athletes who have never played a competitive match in their life," Rothenberger said. "We are starting from scratch and hope that the members of the 2021 team learn a lot about tennis and about themselves. We are looking forward to having fun playing matches this season."
By The Numbers
24 - Number of graduated senior varsity players from 2018-2020.
12 - Number of sophomores joining the team. Ten of them never played a high school match before this season.
6 - Number of seniors joining the team. Five of them never played a high school match before this season.
3 - Returning players from 2019 tournament squad (A. Dixon, Lund, and M. Anderson)
0 - Returning players that have state tournament experience which is the first time in school history since the 2008 squad.