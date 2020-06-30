NORMAN, Okla. – The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its annual Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars last week. Gustavus men’s golfers recognized include Carter Czichotzki (Jr., Moorhead), Ben Hauge (Sr., Ramsey), and Max Ullan (Jr., Blaine).
Czichotzki, a health and physical education teaching major with a 3.82 GPA, played in 12 rounds this past season with a 75.5 stroke average. In five events, he finished in the top-10 twice, tying for sixth in a dual against St. Thomas and tying for eighth at the Saint John’s Fall Invite. His lowest round of the season was a 71 against St. Thomas.
Hauge, an exercise physiology major with a 3.59 GPA, earns his second All-America Scholar honor after posting a scoring average of 74.7 in the team’s five meets this season. The Ramsey native posted a pair of top-five finishes this season, while also adding an eighth-place finish. Hauge put together three solid rounds at the 18-team Twin Cities Classic, finishing third overall with a 75-73-71=219 (+2). The MIAC All-Conference honoree also put together an even par 70 in Gustavus’s first meet of the season to finish in a tie for fourth place.
Ullan, a public accounting major with a 3.83 GPA, shot an average of 73.1 this past season. The All-Conference member’s best round of the year came at the Pioneer Collegiate on Sept. 7-8, where he finished second among all Division III competitors after scoring 73-70-72=215 (-1). Ullan continued to play well, shooting a 73-71=144 (+1) at the Gusties’ next outing at the Saint John’s Fall Invite to take third. The Blaine native then closed out his fall with two more top-10 finishes, tying for 10th at the Twin Cities Classic before tying for fifth at the MIAC Championships.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
It was a record-setting year for the award as a total of 614 student-athletes earned the title of All-America Scholar, the most since the award’s inception in 1982. Of the 614 honorees, 376 players were Division I selections, 99 in Division II, 108 in Division III, 18 from NAIA, and 12 from NJCAA. 2020 marks the first year in which Sophomores are eligible for the award.